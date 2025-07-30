Jason Momoa is unrecognizable following major transformation

Jason Momoa is instantly recognizable for his hulking stature, easy smile and bushy beard.

The 45-year-old has now eliminated one of those things following a video that shocked his legion of fans on Wednesday, as he prepared for his role in the upcoming Dune sequel with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

A new man

Taking to Instagram, Jason explained that he started growing his beard around the time that he launched his water brand Mananalu in 2019.

"I think it's been six years since I did Dune," he began. "What was really special about that is that is when I started [growing my beard] and started launching Mananalu."

"At the time, I think we were one of the first ones to release the aluminum bottle," he explained. "And now, six years later, airports are banning single-use plastic. These positive things are happening."

© Getty Images Jason is known for his incredible beard

He continued: "So, Mananalu, it's a big shift, and the goal now...we partner with Boomerang Water. Our goal is just to eliminate waste, cut down on all the emissions."

"Really, my goal is to stop bringing over some of these plastics. Stop it. We don't need it," he said, referring to his home state of Hawai'i.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images The star has not shaved his beard in six years

As he spoke, Jason began to slowly shave his iconic beard off, bringing attention to the issue of single-use plastics while keeping fans hooked with his transformation.

"Only for you, Denis," he quipped, referring to when he shaved his beard off for the first Dune film at the behest of the director, Denis Villeneuve. "Goddamnit! I hate it."

Fans react

© Dave Benett/WireImage Jason will reprise his role in Dune 3

The father of two expanded on his message in the caption, writing: "Haven't shaved in six years, and here we are again."

"I launched @mananalu to help eliminate single-use plastic. Now, we're taking it even further, partnering with our team at @Getboomerangwater to bring in a closed-loop system that sanitizes and bottles water onsite," he continued.

© Getty Images He launched his water brand in 2019

"That means even less waste, reduced shipping footprint, and our aluminum bottles get reused over and over. This is the future, and we're starting in Hawai'i. Let's get rid of single-use plastic. For our children and for our planet. All my aloha, J."

Jason's fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on his new look, with one writing, "You look great either way!!!!" while another added, "He is beautiful no matter what. Thanks for using your platform for good."

Family ties

© Getty Images Hi son Nakoa-Wolf has been cast in Dune 3

The star is reprising his role as Duncan Idaho in the third Dune film, set for release in March 2026.

His 16-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, whom he shares with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, will join him in the project, and Jason couldn't be prouder.

"A rude awakening is what he's in for," he told Extra of his son's new role. "He's into the workforce for the first time. It's going to be good. He did it on his own. I don't want to help him, and he's done it all on his own, and good for him."

© Getty Images He is a proud father of two

"You want your children to be better than you, and I really, actually believe he is," the Game of Thrones actor added.

"I couldn't do what he's doing at his age. There's no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He's 16 and holding [expletive] down with Denis Villeneuve."

