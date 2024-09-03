One Tree Hill: what happened to Jamie Scott actor Jackson Brundage?

Jackson Brundage landed his first major role at the age of seven. Cast in One Tree Hill, the fledgling actor portrayed Jamie, the son of fan favourite couple Haley and Nathan Scott. A main cast member, Jackson starred alongside James Lafferty and Bethany Joy Lenz up until the drama's conclusion in 2012, but will he appear in the reboot?

© Christopher Polk Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush are reportedly in talks for a One Tree Hill sequel series

According to reports, a One Tree Hill sequel is in development with former stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan set to reprise their roles as BFFs Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer. Details surrounding the project are currently scarce, but it seems unlikely that Jackson will sign on.

While the TV star went on to land roles in See Dad Run (2012-15) and Harvey Breaks (2015), Jackson decided to retire from acting altogether after turning 14. The One Tree Hill alum continues to attend fan conventions for the show but has since stepped away from the spotlight.

On Instagram, Jackson, 23, has amassed an impressive 122k followers, although he hasn't posted since 2021. Giving fans a glimpse of his life, the star revealed that he still keeps in touch with his One Tree Hill co-star, Michael My, aka Jamie's best friend Chuck in the show.

While he's taken a step back from acting, Jackson had a blast on the series. "I enjoy all of the great people. We're all one big happy family. We have a great time together," the actor told Smashing Interviews Magazine in 2010. He also revealed that he got to play a lot of basketball with his castmates – so cute!

Joining My Entertainment World for an interview in 2011, Jackson had nothing but praise for his on-screen parents, James Lafferty and Bethany Joy Lenz. "They're the nicest people in the world. When we're on break I'll throw the football with James. Then I'll sit down and talk to Joy. It's basically just a normal relationship; it's really nice," he explained.

© Shutterstock Jackson Brundage retired from acting in 2015

Asked how he landed the role of Jamie, Jackson replied: "Well, it was basically this last minute thing. They had like 2 weeks to find a kid before they started shooting. So, we just went out for it because we quickly got a call like 'they wanna see him'. So we got the call and went up there [to the set in Wilmington, North Carolina] and I guess it just happened."

While It's unknown what Jackson's up to these days, in previous interviews the 23-year-old revealed that he was interested in attending college, so he may have been busy studying at university.