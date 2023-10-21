Hilarie Burton brands One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush a 'harlot' amid cheating allegations

Sophia Bush has been accused of cheating by Erin Foster - but her One Tree Hill cast member Hilarie Burton is not standing for the slander.

"Ooof. Cringe. I got off my red eye flight home and multiple people had sent me this headline. As the person who had a front row seat then? This wasn’t it,” 41-year-old Hilarie wrote on an Instagram Stories post over the top of an article that claimed Erin was accusing Sophia of dating Chad Michael Murray at the same time.

"We were all told you’d broken up which is why our guy was perusing [sic] her. Now this is being spun to make my sister look like a brazen harlot. And if she’s anyone’s harlot, it’s mine!" Hilarie continued, adding that she was "happy to discuss” the rumors with Erin as she "also deserve[s] truth".

Hilarie Burton defends Sophia Bush from cheating rumors

Hilarie tagged Erin in the Story and concluded: “There are so many unnamed sources making claims about the woman I love, so [expletive] it. I’ll be a named source. Lotta internet voices being nasty, and as the person who knows the real timeline? It would be laughable if it wasn’t so hurtful.”

Chad and Erin began dating in 2001. He met Sophia when they began starring together in The CW show One Tree Hill in 2003, and they married in April 2005. However, Erin – on her podcast with sister Sara – alleged that she and Chad were living together and said: "I mean he definitely cheated on me with [Bush] in, like, a pretty egregious way."

She added, laughing: "I’ve moved on though, I’m over it. Just barely."



© Frank Trapper Chad Michael Murray and Erin Foster at the premiere of "The Score,

Sophia and Chad tied the knot when they were 23 and 24, respectively, with a ceremony in Santa Monica on April 16, 2005, however five months later, they announced their separation following reports that the actor had cheated on her. Though Sophia initially filed for an annulment, her petition was denied, and the two finalized their divorce in 2006.

They continued to work together until Chad's departure from the show in 2009.

© Jon Kopaloff Sophia Bush and husband Chad Michael Murray during "House of Wax" Los Angeles Premiere

In 2021 Sophia refused to discuss their marriage and its breakdown, telling Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast: "Oh, I'm not going to talk about him. I'm not allowed to because I've tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I've done that, it gets twisted into I'm talking [expletive] about somebody who I don't even know anymore, who's clearly a grown-up.

"I think you have to, like, laugh at who you used to be, but when people ask me about history that involves someone else… it's not worth my time."

© Jerod Harris Grant Hughes and Sophia split a year after marriage

In 2022 Sophia married Grant Hughes, the founder and CEO of Drink Good Wine. Sadly their split was reported in August 2023, though court documents revealed their legal separation date as June 27, two weeks after their first wedding anniversary.

Sophia is now reportedly dating soccer sensation Ashlyn Harris, a celebrated name in the world of soccer who filed for divorce from her wife Ali Krieger in September after almost four years of marriage.