Emma Stone looks incredibly fresh faced at the afterparty for her latest movie

Emma Stone exuded effortless movie-star glamour in a casual yet chic look as she attended a Hollywood afterparty on Friday, 24 October 2025. Showcasing her fresh, glowing complexion, the Oscar winner kept things understated in a black sweatshirt and matching trousers as she left The Edition Hotel in West Hollywood, proving she doesn’t always need full glam to turn heads. Her appearance comes shortly after the premiere of her latest film, Bugonia, a darkly comic conspiracy thriller in which she plays a woman abducted by two men who believe she’s an alien. But this is not the first time Emma has shocked fans with her remarkably fresh appearance.

The 36-year-old was in Paris for the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week 2025, and looked gorgeous in a fitted cream midi dress with a matching cropped cardigan, but it was a photo of her alongside Blackpink's Lisa that had fans in disbelief.

Taking to social media, many claimed that the person in the photo looked nothing like Emma as "her face is completely different." One commented: "I would've guessed ten different people before guessing that this was Emma Stone." A second said: "That's NOT Emma Stone." A third added: "Who is this person?" Another claimed: "Is Emma Stone about to be on a witness protection program??? Her face is completely different!"

© GAMR / BACKGRID Emma Stone was seen leaving The Edition hotel in West Hollywood.

At the Venice Film Festival in September 2025, Emma revealed a new look, sporting a shorter hairstyle in a copper auburn color, which her go-to hairstylist Tracey Cunningham called 'Spiced Sienna', revealing that her new pixie cut was more than just a snap decision for a switch-up, it was actually the result of shaving her head for the highly anticipated film.

© GAMR / BACKGRID Emma Stone appeared relaxed as she made her way out of the stylish hotspot during her outing.

The star opened up about the mixed emotions she experienced after shaving her head for her role in Bugonia. "No better feeling in the world," she told Vogue. "The first shower when you’ve shaved your head? Oh my God, it's amazing." However, Emma recalled that she "burst into tears in her trailer" before they filmed the scene, as she remembered her mother, Krista, who had previously shaved her head during breast cancer treatment.

© Getty Images Fans claimed Emma's face looks 'completely different'

Emma also recently revealed to USA Today that she had to prepare her daughter for her new shaved head look, as she didn’t want to scare her. The mom of one said she wanted her child to be "very ready" to see her bald "so it’s not super-scary" especially because it was "such a major transformation." Emma welcomed daughter Louise Jean with her husband, Dave McCary, in March 2021. The couple has been married since September 2020.

© Universal Emma in the movie Bugonia

"I just said, 'I'm going to shave my head," Emma told her daughter. "I'm going to take my hair off and it’s going to grow back. Isn’t that so silly and fun? We can do whatever we want with our hair! It can change all the time.' She’s like, 'OK,' and then was totally cool."