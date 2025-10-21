Jessica Alba turns heads in sizzling bikini photos amid new romance

Jessica Alba was glowing as she soaked up the sun in Queensland, Australia, while filming her latest project, The Mark. The 44-year-old stunned in a sizzling red and white bikini as she lay on the beach and took a dip in the ocean, with a black hat and sunglasses on for protection from the powerful rays. Jessica donned a brightly-colored floral wrap as she showcased her lithe figure, and shared a series of poignant messages on her social media to accompany the jaw-dropping bikini snaps.
"You, me, let's book a flight and go," one slide read, while another contained a lengthy poem about the beauty of life. "One day I will be near the end/ And realize that all of it was the point./ The ordinary and the extraordinary./ Trips across the world./ And trips to the grocery store./ Sitting on boats applying sunscreen./ And laying in bed putting lotion on my legs./ Before I go to sleep," it read.
"Long road trips with people you love./ And crying at a red light in your car alone./ All of it is the point," the poem concluded. Jessica simply captioned her post, "Down Under," and fans raced to the comment section to exclaim over her incredible look. "Australia never looked better," one wrote, while another added, "Beautiful beautiful beautiful as always and forever."
"You're in one of my favourite beaches. Enjoy the sun, girl!" said another, while a fourth chimed in, "Always beautiful." Jessica is in Queensland filming The Mark, a spy thriller co-starring The Umbrella Academy's Tom Hopper. According to Deadline, the film follows Jessica as Eden, "an enigmatic spy on a covert and dangerous mission."
"When Eden pulls single father Ben Dawson into her world of high-stakes espionage, his life is turned upside down. Mistaken for the world's deadliest assassin, Ben becomes the perfect decoy for Eden. She uses the mix-up to expose a powerful network of corrupt politicians, placing Ben in the crosshairs of the CIA, Interpol, and ruthless crime syndicates," the synopsis read.
"With enemies closing in from all sides, Eden must keep Ben alive long enough to complete her mission – while Ben must summon his inner action hero to stay alive and return to the person who matters most: his daughter."
Jessica's glowing bikini snaps come a month after she publicly debuted her new romance with actor Danny Ramirez, following her divorce from Cash Warren. The pair were first linked in May when they were spotted sharing a kiss in London, before they traveled to Cancun for a couple's getaway.
Jessica and Danny were then seen looking loved-up at the US Open in September, and attended the MTV VMAs afterparty together in the same month. They made their red carpet debut in October at the premiere of Valentina, on which she served as an executive producer.
Jessica and Cash announced their separation in January, after 16 years of marriage and three children together. The duo first met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, and went on to tie the knot in 2008. The Honey actress revealed via Instagram that they intended to go their separate ways.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."
She added: "We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."