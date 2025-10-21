Jessica Alba turns heads in sizzling bikini photos amid new romance

"When Eden pulls single father Ben Dawson into her world of high-stakes espionage, his life is turned upside down. Mistaken for the world's deadliest assassin, Ben becomes the perfect decoy for Eden. She uses the mix-up to expose a powerful network of corrupt politicians, placing Ben in the crosshairs of the CIA, Interpol, and ruthless crime syndicates," the synopsis read.

"With enemies closing in from all sides, Eden must keep Ben alive long enough to complete her mission – while Ben must summon his inner action hero to stay alive and return to the person who matters most: his daughter."