North West towers over her family in rare photo of all Kardashian cousins

The next generation of Kardashians were given an ultra-special treat this week, as Kim Kardashian organised a private screening of Wicked, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in attendance.

The two actresses joined Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner, along with the ever-expanding brood for the screening, with Kylie's daughter Stormi, Khloe's daughter True, Kim's daughter Chicago and Rob's daughter Dream, all wearing matching pyjamas for the occasion.

Kim's youngest son Psalm and daughter North joined too, as well as Kourtney's oldest child, Penelope and Khloe's baby boy, Tatum, who wore a romper decorated with a broomstick, witch hats and spellbooks – spooky!

Penelope matched her pyjamas to her mother, aunt and grandmother's Skims sets, while North stood out from the crowd, wearing an ensemble all her own.

While the littler cousins rocked floral pink sets, and the aunts and sisters wore dark green, North went against the grain in a pair of plaid pyjama bottoms, but that wasn't the only thing that set her apart from the crowd.

At 11, North is the third oldest of the next generation of Kardashians, but she's already taller than her older cousin Penelope, 12 – and she towers over the little ones. We suspect Kanye West's oldest daughter will soon be taller than her petite mother too – she's certainly catching up with her in the height department!

The youngster towered over tiny Ariana Granda and Cynthia Erivo.

North's family resemblance

While she's growing taller than her aunts and cousins, North certainly resembles all of her family, a fact Kourtney was quick to note in a recent social media post.

Kourtney posted pictures of herself wearing a black dress on Instagram, with followers commenting she looked just like North, asking: "Why does she look like North West???" to which Kourt quipped: "We may be related."

The photo saw the mother of four dressed in a witchy gown with her dark hair framing her face. She stares moodily into the camera, and certainly does have a North vibe about her!