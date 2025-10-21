Jerry O'Connell's rarely-seen twins look so grown up in sweet family photo

Jerry O'Connell was a proud father while sharing a rare snap of his twin girls, Dolly and Charlie, as they headed out to their school's homecoming dance dressed to the nines. The 51-year-old posted a photo of himself with the duo to mark the special occasion, with Jerry kissing Charlie on the cheek as he wrapped his arm around Dolly. The 16-year-olds twinned in matching minidresses, with Dolly opting for a yellow number while Charlie went for a strappy black dress.

"'You can leave now, Dad.' Happy HOCO Gals! #hoco2025," he wrote in the caption, and Jerry's fans couldn't help but exclaim over how grown up his girls were. "I will forever see them as the little girls in 2016 at family game night," one fan wrote, while another joked, "How can you have homecoming kids? You're still Vern Tessio and like 12yrs old right?"

A third chimed in, "It is crazy to see how grown up (and tall!!!) they are! And beautiful dresses! I hope they had fun!" while another said, "Weren't they just kids a second ago? Good grief! They're lovely." Jerry shares Dolly and Charlie with his wife, Rebecca Romijn, a former model and actress best known for her role as Mystique in the X-Men films, and as Una Chin-Riley in Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The Stand By Me alum previously opened up about the girls' dreams for the future, sharing that they would likely follow in their parents' footsteps and enter the entertainment industry. "I'm going to have a couple of nepo babies! I'm throwing it out," Jerry told Us Weekly in 2024. "I have one daughter who's auditioning for the school musical. They're doing Urinetown, so we went to Mel’s last night and we went over her lines in the diner, so that was really funny."

He continued: "I can sit down with my daughter, and I can say, 'This is how you should say this line. This is how you should say this line. This is how you should say this line. And it's the only thing that I can impart on my children."

© Instagram Jerry shared the sweet snap ahead of their homecoming dance

"[Rebecca] can say, 'These are good positions for modeling if you want to model," he added. "So we might be having a couple of nepo babies." Rebecca revealed that Dolly was interested in directing and acting, and had even joined her on the Star Trek set to shadow for a day.

© Instagram The twins turned 16 in December 2024

"Dolly is the one who…really wants to be a director someday," she told People. "Actor first, but she came and visited…She was there that entire episode, and [the director] Sharon Lewis, when she heard that Dolly wants to be a director, asked if Dolly would stand next to her the whole time."

© Getty He shares Dolly and Charlie with his wife, Rebecca Romijn

"So Dolly got to yell 'action' and 'cut' a number of times. There was one moment that was very surreal. It was on my close-up where Dolly said, ‘That's great, Rebecca, moving on,’ over the PA system," she recalled, adding that it was "surreal" for her to see Dolly in charge. "Her sister is opposite. Her sister's like, 'When do you wrap and where's crafty? Where can I pick up a brownie? And I'll be in your trailer playing games,'" she quipped.