Nepo baby looks exactly like her famous mom in rare red carpet outing

Rising star Madelaine West Duchovny looked very like her famous mom when she stepped out on the red carpet for the 2025 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street on October 28, 2025 in New York City. The 26-year-old served sleek sophistication for the event, opting for a bold, minimalist look in a tailored camel-toned suit. Madelaine’s parents are actors David Duchovny and Téa Leoni, and it’s clear their daughter is following in their footsteps, with roles in A Mouthful of Air, The Magicians and Saint X to her name already. She also made her TV debut on season 11 of The X-Files with her dad and his co-star Gillian Anderson.

For her red carpet appearance, Madelaine – who also goes by West Duchovny – wore the blazer without a shirt underneath, adding a daring twist to the classic ensemble while keeping the vibe effortlessly chic. Her wide-leg trousers added relaxed structure, perfectly complementing the sharp cut of the jacket.

She kept accessories minimal with a delicate gold pendant necklace and subtle earrings, letting her platinum-blonde bob and natural, glowing make-up take center stage. The result was a confident, modern power look – understated yet undeniably striking.

© WireImage West attends the 2025 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street

At the apex of his X-Files fame, her father David met and fell in love with mom Téa. The couple married on May 6, 1997 in the courtyard of New York's Grace Church where David's mother worked. As well as Madelaine, who was born in 1999, they also have a son, Kyd Miller, who was born three years later.

© WWD via Getty Images West's parents are David Duchovny and Téa Leoni

The couple separated in 2008, and David sought treatment for sex addiction from August to October that year. He and Tea reunited in 2009, but split once more in 2011 and then filed for divorce in 2014. David began dating Monique Pendleberry in 2017 and they married in February 2025.

In July 2025, mom Téa tied the knot with her long-term partner Tim Daly. The couple met in 2014 when they began starring as husband and wife Elizabeth and Henry McCord in the CBS political drama Madam Secretary, which came to an end after six seasons in 2019.

© Getty David Duchovny & Tea Leoni

Speaking on the Really Famous with Kara Mayer Robinson podcast in March 2024, Tim described his wife as a "miracle."

"I never thought that I would experience something like that at my age and I'd sort of come to terms with maybe being alone or maybe being in some kind of casual thing that wasn't really too demanding and then we met and it all changed," he shared, adding: "It's the deepest, most fun, most truly intimate relationship I've ever had."

© FOX Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny in The X-Files

Téa, who began her career in entertainment in the late 1980s, and had her breakthrough role in 1995 when she appeared in the Will Smith, Martin Lawrence movie Bad Boys.relate