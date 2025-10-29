Exclusive: Tina Knowles reveals if Sir will join sisters Rumi and Blue Ivy on a future Beyoncé tour

Tina Knowles is the doting grandmother of four grandchildren, Daniel Julez, 19, Blue Ivy Carter, 13, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, eight. Some of her grandkids such as Blue and Rumi have happily joined their mother Beyoncé on stage during her tour and have willingly been more in the spotlight, however one has stayed more behind-the-scenes. Tina was honored at the Angel Ball Gala on October 27, and she exclusively shared with HELLO! whether or not her grandson Sir is interested in possibly joining Beyoncé on stage alongside his sisters.

Tina revealed: "Sir is very laid back and not into the spotlight, so I don't know, but who knows? We'll see." The Matriarch author also shared her unique take on being a grandmother and said: "You know, I'm a really cool grandma. I pride myself on being a cool grandma."

© Getty Images Tina was honored at the Angel Ball

She is definitely one of the "coolest grandmothers" in the entertainment industry, but she also knows how to set boundaries with her grandchildren in a loving way. The entrepreneur added: "Not all the time because that's not the results all the time."

© Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Tina shared if Sir will join Beyoncé on stage in the future

Although Tina walked the red carpet solo, during the dinner ceremony Blue Ivy joined in on the festivities as the two enjoyed a girls night out on the town together. Beyoncé may not have been in attendance, but she paid tribute to her mother by posting a selfie of Blue and Tina at the Gala with the caption: "Congrats mom on your philanthropy award at the Angel Ball tonight," with a heart emoji. The duo were dressed to the nines, as Tina donned a burgundy gown and gloves with sequined flower detailing with a chest cutout and a thigh slit. Blue donned a baby pink satin gown, a feather shawl, a diamond necklace and a sleek ponytail with braids.

© Instagram Blue Ivy joined Tina at dinner

The Angel Ball Gala is a fundraising event that raises money for cancer research, therefore Tina has a strong connection to their important efforts. In July 2024, Tina was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer. She underwent a successful lumpectomy and has since been clear of cancer. As she was honored onstage, she transparently opened up about her struggles with cancer.

She shared: "I live on the west coast and this is quite a long trip, but yearly somehow I find a way to get here because it means that much to me. This year more than ever, you see, last year I was diagnosed with breast cancer, but thank God it was only stage one and after surgery I am cancer free."

© Shutterstock Both Blue and Rumi have been on stage with Beyoncé

Tina emphasized to the event goers that it's essential to get annual mammograms, as she expressed: "That's why I must add that it is important to get your exams early, but the fight to find a cure carries on. Organizations like this one and the amazing doctors who volunteer their time and brilliance to finding new medicines and treatments are paramount to this cause."