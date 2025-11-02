Justin Trudeau honors new girlfriend Katy Perry with iconic Halloween costume

Justin Trudeau's Halloween outfit had fans speculating whether he was giving a cheeky nod to new girlfriend Katy Perry. The former Canadian Prime Minister took to Instagram on Friday October 31 to share photos of his costume, posing in a blue shark outfit alongside his youngest son, Hadrien, 11, who was dressed as a wounded surfer. "Ready for Halloween with Hadrien: he's the surfer, I'm the shark (to his left)," Justin, 53, captioned the post. "We built the costume together – a little father-son Halloween teamwork." But fans quickly picked up on a familiar detail – the resemblance to "Left Shark," Katy’s now-iconic backup dancer who went viral during her 2015 Super Bowl halftime show after freestyling through "Teenage Dream."

"Cause you are the left shark now," one follower quipped, while another joked, "I'll dress up as Katy Perry and then you and I can pretend to be together!" Another fan added, "Babe we all recognize that shark costume."

News of the star pair’s romance first surfaced in July when they were pictured on a dinner date, followed by more outings before they were photographed in a steamy embrace on board the singer's yacht, further fueling speculation about their blossoming romance.

© Instagram Justin Trudeau dressed as a shark for Halloween

More recently, things look to be even more official, with the couple photographed emerging from a restaurant in Paris after a romantic dinner on Katy's 41st birthday on October 25, their first public date night, walking out hand-in-hand while still trying to maintain a low profile. The paparazzi outside the restaurant began singing "Happy Birthday" to Katy as the couple were escorted to their waiting car.

© Getty Images Katy and Justin are newly dating

The "Peacock" hitmaker looked spectacular in her birthday fit, a simple red bodycon dress with a deep neckline, with the dress cutting off just at her ankles, accessorized with pointed-toe heels, a black purse, minimal jewelry, and her hair slicked back into a bun. Justin, 53, opted for a black blazer and pants with a matching solid t-shirt underneath. Katy also received a pair of roses from an onlooker nearby to match her dress.

© Getty Images for Balenciaga Katy Perry at Paris Fashion Week

Katy cheekily confirmed the reports that she and the politician were dating when performing in London's O2 Arena soon after their PDA-filled Santa Barbara moment. "London, England, you're like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?" she told the enthusiastic crowd.

"No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time…" she playfully responded, referencing her past romances with Russell Brand and Orlando Bloom, before quipping: "But not anymore." Later in the show, a fan proposed to her, and Katy laughed through the moment before saying: "I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago."

© Getty Images for Katy Perry Katy Perry performs during The Lifetimes Tour 2025

In July, it was confirmed that after a nine-year on-and-off relationship, which included a six-year long engagement, Katy and Orlando had separated, but have since remained friends. The pair even vacationed together in Italy, joined by their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and Orlando's son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, Flynn.

Justin, for his part, separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023 after over 18 years of marriage. The pair first met as children growing up in Montreal before reconnecting as adults in 2003 and tying the knot in 2005. Together they share sons Hadrien and Xavier (who is an R&B singer performing under the name "Xav") and daughter Ella-Grace.