Rocky movie star, 69, stuns fans with his incredible biceps

Action legend Dolph Lundgren marked his 69th birthday looking as fit as ever. The actor recently shared a gym-bound selfie that had fans in awe. The Rocky IV star – best known for playing Ivan Drago opposite Sylvester Stallone – showed off his famously toned biceps in a T-shirt, captioning the post: "Wishing everyone a great weekend! On my way to the gym to hit some back & bi’s." Fans flooded the comments with plenty of admiration for his ageless strength. "Haven’t lost a step – talk about goals!" one wrote, while another added, "Nice man, have a great workout."

Dozens more couldn’t resist quoting his legendary movie line, "I must break you!" – proving that nearly four decades later, Lundgren’s tough-guy charm still packs a serious punch. The actor wed Norwegian fitness expert Emma Krokdal in 2023, and shared the charming "secret" to their union. Speaking candidly to Fox News, Dolph revealed: "I have this new thing – I have to give her a hug, a nice big hug, 10 times a day."

"I try to get a few before lunch," he added with a laugh. "So I still have some in the bank throughout the day. It sounds simple and a little goofy, but doing that neutralises a lot of disagreements and misunderstandings. And it makes us both feel good. That’s my new recipe now."

© Instagram Dolph Lundgren still looks fit and healthy at 69

The Swedish-born action star says that these small, consistent gestures have made all the difference as they navigate married life together.

"When you have disagreements, somebody wants to be right, but the other person also wants to be right," he explained. "But you have to make your partner feel good, even when you both have disagreements."

© Daniele Venturelli Emma Krokdal and Dolph Lundgren attend the red carpet of the Filming Italy 2024

Despite their 30-year age gap, Dolph said he has always felt young at heart, crediting his profession for keeping him in touch with youthful energy. "The age difference is quite severe," he admitted. "But I’m lucky in one way, because I’m in show business, I deal with young people all the time, I work out. I don’t feel that old."

© WireImage for MGM Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren at the World Premiere of 'Rocky Balboa' at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood

The two first met at an Equinox in West Hollywood, quickly becoming friends before they started dating some months later, building a relationship as they trained together.

© GC Images Dolph in June 2025 in Beverly Hills

This is the second marriage for Dolph, who was previously wed to Anette Qviberg from 1994 until 2011. Together, they share two daughters: Ida and Greta.

Over the years, Dolph has also been romantically linked to singer Grace Jones, model Paula Barbieri, and actress Jenny Sandersson.