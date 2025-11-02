Dukes of Hazzard cast show support for co-star following hospitalization

Fans and friends are sending love to The Dukes of Hazzard icon Catherine Bach, best known as the unforgettable Daisy Duke. The 71-year-old actress was recently hospitalized in Los Angeles after developing an embolism following surgery, and her former co-stars have been quick to show their support. Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke, shared a touching throwback photo from their early '80s TV days, writing: "Tom and the Wopat Webcrew are sending our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Catherine Bach… Wishing her comfort and a full, speedy recovery."

John Schneider, who portrayed Bo Duke, also reassured fans that he’d spoken to Catherine directly. "Attention, Dukes of Hazzard family! I just texted Catherine, and thankfully, she responded right away. Yes, she is in the hospital, but she assures me that she is going to be fine," he wrote. "She appreciates all our prayers and support and is truly disappointed not to be traveling this weekend. We love you, Catherine!"

Catherine had been scheduled to appear at Cooter’s Place in Nashville, but the event was canceled after her sudden hospitalization. Fellow Dukes star Ben Jones, who played mechanic Cooter Davenport, and his wife Alma shared the news on Facebook, asking fans to keep her in their thoughts as she recovers.

© Getty Images Catherine on the set of 'The Dukes of Hazzard,' 1980

The portrayal of Daisy Duke made Catherine a cultural icon in the 1980s, especially thanks to the character's trademark denim shorts - affectionately known as Daisy Dukes - becoming a fashion phenomenon.

The look was the brainchild of Catherine herself, as the show producers originally wanted the character to wear a turtleneck, go-go boots and a poodle skirt. However she asked if, instead, she could wear a homemade T-shirt, a pair of cut-off denim shorts and high heels, and the look changed pop culture forever.

© Ella Hovsepian Catherine Bach with her daughters in 2024

The Dukes of Hazzard ran for 147 episodes over six years, and after it ended Catherine went on to star in the Canadian family drama series, African Skies, the TV series Monk, and in 2012, she joined the cast of CBS daytime soap opera, The Young and the Restless.

© CBS via Getty Images The Dukes crew in 1997

Catherine has remained close friends with her Dukes costars, John and Tom. "John and Tom are family," she said in an interview with Fox News. "I love them both so much and always love to catch up with them. It's a lot of laughs when we gather.

© Getty Images John, Catherine and Tom starred in The Dukes of Hazzard together

"We have so much history and know everything about each other. Well, pretty much everything. The secret to our long friendship is caring. We have seen each other through the good times and sad times. I do count on my TV cousins, and I think they know they can always count on me."