Paul McCartney's daughter Mary flooded with support following major announcement

Paul McCartney's daughter, Mary McCartney, announced some major career news in a social media post on Monday, revealing that her latest photo exhibition was being shown in a stunning new location. "My 'Striking' exhibition is moving to the @almanacxalcronprague, where the artworks will be on display until mid-January. Please post a photo and tag me if you are there x Mary," she wrote in the caption, alongside several photos from the collection. Her snaps were previously displayed at the Loggia of Galerie Rudolfinum in Prague from October 8 to November 2, before being moved to Almanac X Alcron in the same city.

The 56-year-old's fans rushed to the comment section to share their excitement, with one writing, "Fantastic! Hope your work will be displayed in Berlin someday," while another added, "Always a classy artistic exhibition, Mary." A third chimed in, "Excellent as always, Mary, thanks for sharing. It is a pleasure to see your photos, videos, exhibitions, etc.," while a fourth said, "A dynamically beautiful and unprecedented experience for me."

Mary is Paul's second-oldest child, after Heather, 62, whom he adopted when he married her mother, Linda Eastman, in 1969. The pair also welcomed Stella and James together, before Linda's tragic death in 1998 from breast cancer. It was Linda who first introduced Mary to photography when she was a young girl, sparking a lifelong passion for the art form.

"[My mom] took me to her darkroom in Soho and printed a little 10-by-8-inch image herself, and it was just me and her," she recalled to Alain Elkann. "She took the small piece of blank white paper and put it into the tray, and then waved it from side to side, and I saw this black-and-white image magically appear. As a child, the impact of that magic in that moment really went into my heart."

Mary is a celebrated photographer whose work has been featured in the likes of GQ, Vogue and The Sunday Times. She also photographed Queen Elizabeth II in 2015. "It was a thrill to meet her and a very great privilege to take her photo on this historic occasion," Mary told People. "She is a truly inspirational person, a trailblazer and a beacon for womankind."

The brunette beauty has photographed her famous father on several occasions, including for the cover of Rolling Stone in 2020 for his feature with Taylor Swift. "I kind of became dad's lockdown photographer during the first lockdown. I did the album cover for McCartney III," Mary said on CBS Mornings. "Dad was really sweet, he came up to me and he said…'I'd love you to take the picture.'"

Mary describes her photography style as "very personal, real and informal", adding that she avoids "sensationalism" in her work. She elaborated on her latest collection on her website, writing, "The selection is based on the theme. I focused on strong women and the female form. Some images are more anonymous, while others engage in strong visual dialogue with the viewer."

The mom of four is also a successful cookbook author, having written The Meat Free Monday Cookbook with Paul and her sister Stella, Food: Vegetarian Home Cooking, At My Table: Vegetarian Feasts for Family and Friends and Linda McCartney's Family Kitchen.