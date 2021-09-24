Paul McCartney remembers late wife Linda on special day

Sir Paul McCartney has paid a beautiful tribute to his late wife Linda on what would have been her 80th birthday.

MORE: Paul McCartney's exciting family news revealed – and it involves his children

The former Beatles star shared a picture of Linda lying in the grass, staring wistfully into the camera, with her head resting in her hands. "Have a great day on what would have been @LindaMcCartney's 80th birthday – Paul," the singer wrote.

Linda was a photographer and musician and later became an animal rights activist. She and Paul married in 1969, and had three children together, Mary, Stella and James. Paul adopted Linda's daughter Heather from her previous marriage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Paul McCartney serenaded by daughters during sweet birthday celebrations

Sadly in 1995, Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer and she passed away in 1998 at their family ranch in Arizona. Her ashes were spread at the McCartney farm in Sussex.

The star's daughter, Stella, was among many who commented, posting a string of green heart emojis.

MORE: Paul McCartney shares emotional tribute following devastating death of friend

READ: John Lennon and Paul McCartney's sons look exactly like their famous fathers

One fan left an emotional tribute, as they said: "Happy 80th birthday my love, thanks for being my biggest inspiration to become a photographer, love you sm Linda!!!!!"

Another wrote: "There will always be that extra special place for everlasting love in your heart a gorgeous couple, keep the memories with you."

Paul posted a lovely tribute to his late wife

And a third added: "The good get taken young. My wife did and she was good."

Earlier this year, Paul marked his 79th birthday, and he was treated to a sweet birthday serenade by his daughters. In the clip, photographer Mary, 51, and fashion designer Stella, 49, belted out 'Happy Birthday' to the camera before panning over to capture Paul and enjoy a sweet family embrace.

Paul and Linda married in 1969

"Thank you girls!" he exclaimed as he smiled for the camera.

Fans loved the rare family footage, with one writing: "This is too cute! Y'all are not allowed to play with my heart this much!" A second said: "It's beautiful! Love! Love!" A third added: "I love this family!" And a fourth said: "So sweet! Happy Birthday to your amazing father."

Stella shared another video of her father dancing to her singing the Happy Birthday song off-camera, which she captioned: "Happy birthday to my incredible dad, @PaulMcCartney. You are an inspiration who lives in the moment and life to its fullest. You are a grandude and I can't believe I chose you… what a clever little baby I was for landing such a kick-ass dad. Have the best birthday ever surrounded by love because, as you know, it’s all you need! x Stella."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.