Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO shares emotional baby news

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, shared an update on their IVF journey on Sunday's episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, in which she was joined by TV personality Maury Povich. On the podcast, Maury candidly discussed his parenting journey with Bunnie, revealing that he and his wife, journalist Connie Chung, attempted to conceive naturally for many years before deciding on the adoption route. "We went through the same stuff that you and Jelly Roll have gone through," he said to Bunnie.

"We tried to get pregnant. I'm telling you, this is over 30 years ago. So Connie had to take time off from CBS, and it became a big story that we were trying to get pregnant." The pair went on to adopt their son, Matthew, in 1995. "It is tough, but at the same time it's like, you just put it in God's hands," Bunnie chimed in.

"If it's meant to be, it's meant to be. And if not, we can always adopt. I'm totally open to adoption too, and so is my husband." The 45-year-old has been married to Jelly Roll since 2016, and is a loving stepmother to his children, Bailee Ann and Noah, whom he welcomed with previous partners.

Bunnie has been incredibly open about the highs and lows of her fertility journey and explained on her podcast why the couple decided to share it with the world. "This journey with IVF, we sat down a couple of months ago. And I was just like, I feel like I've accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that's left is to raise a baby and garden. I'm in my baby mama gardening era," she said.

She continued: "[Jelly] was like…'I would love to have a baby with you.' And that was not the response that I thought he would say. I was just like, 'Wow, really? Have you always felt like that?' He was like, 'Yeah, I will always have a baby with you. If you want to have a baby, cool. If you don't, cool. Whatever you want to do.' So now he's, like, really excited about it."

© WireImage The pair have been open about their ongoing IVF journey

The blonde bombshell shared an IVF update with fans in June, captioning the social media clip, "When you just got the call you've been waiting on for five months since this IVF journey started. All the tears, the hopelessness & the struggle, God finally said, 'Here.'" She clarified that it was not a pregnancy announcement, but rather a "huge win" for the duo.

© WireImage Bunnie shared that she and Jelly would consider adoption

Bunnie then called out her followers in August for their criticisms around her absence from her husband's tour, which she explained was due to their busy schedules and her ongoing IVF treatments. "Somebody said the other day, they're like, 'They used to always be together. Now you never see them together,'" she said on the podcast.

© Getty Images Jelly and Bunnie achieved a "huge win" on their IVF journey in August

"I'm like, do you guys not know for the past six months I've been trying to make a baby? Like, my husband has to work to [expletive] bring home the bacon. But I literally have been on IVF meds for [expletive] six months and going through heartbreak." Bunnie met Jelly Roll at one of his concerts in 2015, yet the pair remained friends as she was in a relationship at the time. They kept in touch, and things turned romantic shortly after her breakup.