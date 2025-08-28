Tiffany Trump shares sweet tribute to husband Michael on milestone day

Tiffany Trump took a moment to celebrate her husband of almost three years, Michael Boulos, with a series of throwback photos from their lavish Palm Beach wedding in 2022. The daughter of Donald Trump shared the sweet snapshots from their stunning nuptials, which took place at her father's resort, Mar-a-Lago, in honor of his 28th birthday. In one photo, Tiffany and Michael can be seen saying their vows to each other in front of a beautiful flower arch, while in another, they danced together during the reception.

Touching tribute

"Happy 28th to my best friend + the best dad ever…Our little boy and I hit the jackpot with you," Tiffany, 31, wrote in the caption. Her husband quickly commented on the sweet birthday tribute, adding, "Love you the most!" The pair first met in 2018 at Lindsay Lohan's beach club in Greece, and went public with their romance in 2019. Michael's family own several businesses in Nigeria, and originally hail from Lebanon.

© Instagram Tiffany shared a series of photos from their 2022 wedding

He proposed to Tiffany in January 2021 in the White House Rose Garden, with a ring that reportedly cost $1.2 million. "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions, and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" the Georgetown graduate wrote on her Instagram in a special announcement. Michael wrote a message on his own social media account, sharing: "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together."

Wedding bells

Michael and Tiffany's November 2022 wedding was attended by their nearest and dearest, including her mother, Marla Maples, who was married to Donald from 1993 to 1999. Speaking to People, Marla revealed that Mar-a-Lago was the perfect setting for their special day, as it was "Tiffany's childhood home and where she was brought into the world".

© Instagram They married at Donald's Mar-a-Lago resort

"We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics," she added. The blushing bride wore an Elie Saab gown with a ballet neckline, a tapered waist and an extravagant train. "It's a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic," Marla told the publication.

New beginnings

© Instagram She shared the post in celebration of his 28th birthday

Tiffany and Michael went on to welcome their son, Alexander, in May, after Donald announced the news on his campaign trail in 2024. He made a speech at the Detroit Economic Club and gave a special shoutout to Michael's father, Massad, who was in the audience at the time."He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy," the 79-year-old said.

© Instagram The couple welcomed their son Alexander in May

"And she's an exceptional young woman. And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice." The happy couple shared his name via Instagram with a photo of Tiffany holding her son's tiny foot. "Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos," she wrote. "We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025."