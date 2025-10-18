Jennifer Lawrence reveals 'totally humiliating' experience with co-star Robert Pattinson

We can't wait for the new black comedy film Die, My Love, which stars Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson as married couple Grace and Jackson. The film, which will be released in the United Kingdom on 14 November, was directed and written by Lynne Ramsey and is based on the book of the same name by Ariana Harwicz. Its synopsis reads: "Grace and Jackson, a young couple who move from New York City to Jackson's rural childhood home in Montana, are in search of a quieter life. As they adjust to their new surroundings and become parents, Grace begins to struggle with feelings of isolation and psychological distress. Her deteriorating mental health gradually drives their marriage into unsettling and unpredictable territory."

On Friday night, Jennifer, 35, who plays Grace in the film, appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside stars like Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Allen White, Tessa Thompson and Florence and the Machine. Addressing the way she and her co-star, Robert, were challenged on set by the director, Jennifer explained: "Lynne Ramsay, the director, challenged us during rehearsals – Robert [Pattinson] and I had to do interpretative dance lessons together. We both embarrass quite easily, and we didn't really know each other so it was totally humiliating.

She continued: "Then on the first day of filming she asked whether we remembered what we did and asked if we would do it naked!" After her fellow guests appeared shocked by the story, the actress then joked: "Should I have said no? You all seem quite shocked." The role marked Jennifer's first acting role since 2023's No Hard Feelings, in which she played Maddie Barker, and speaking of her time off, she explained: "I needed some time out, I worked all through my 20s. I was at peace with the possibility of not being able to get back, but I thought it would be fine."

The star, who has been married to gallery director Cooke Maroney since 2019, also revealed how she got involved in the project, saying: "Martin Scorsese brought this to us after he had read the book at his book club, which is adorable. He said I should play the character. When I read the book, I had had a hard time imagining it as a movie, but I wasn't going to correct Marty!"

Time away from acting

During her short break from acting, Jennifer welcomed her second child with husband Cooke; the pair were already parents to son Cy, who was born in 2022. The mother-of-two has been fiercely protective over her second child and hasn't confirmed the name of the baby she welcomed back in April. However, last month, she was seen with a keychain with the names Cy and Louie, possibly hinting at her other child's name.

© GC Images Jennifer and Cooke are now parents to two children

Speaking to Vogue in 2022 for a cover interview, Jennifer opened up about becoming a mother. "The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over," she told the publication. "Like, 'Now is day one of my life.' I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. I mean, the euphoria of Cy is just – Jesus, it's impossible. My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about. I include my husband in that."