Today's Jenna Bush Hager in tears as she opens up about her co-host 8 months after Hoda Kotb's departure – watch

Jenna Bush Hager was joined on her morning show Jenna & Friends this week by Las Culturistas podcast host Matt Rogers, and things got emotional on August 8 as his stint came to an end.

The pair were discussing the TV series Overcompensating, which Matt had guest starred in, and he admitted that when he was younger he "really bought into all the romantic comedy stuff".

Jenna then told Matt that he needed to be cast in a romcom (which I agree with!), before sharing that she felt he was on the "precipice of a major moment".

"I did think this yesterday, but you're on the precipice of a major moment of your career," she began, becoming emotional as she spoke freely. "You're so talented, so sparkly, so joyful, so effervescent, and the world needs it."

"Are you going to cry?" laughed Matt to which Jenna, who had tears in her eyes, said: "A little bit!"

Matt has hosted his podcast alongside Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang since 2016, and the long-running show recently hosted their first awards show on Bravo. He also appeared in No Good Deed and Shrill.

© NBC Jenna Bush Hager and Matt Rogers on Jenna & Friends

Jenna also revealed that next week's host will be sportscaster Erin Andrews, who most recently was in the news because she went on vacation with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Erin hosts the Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast alongside pal Charissa Thompson, and the pair opened up on their secret break with their husbands, Taylor and Travis.

© Travis Kelce Travis and Taylor pose with Charissa Thompson (3L) and husband, and Erin Andrews (R) and husband

Charissa admitted that Taylor was "everything I'd ever hoped and dreamed that she could have been and more," and Erin added: "They are so happy and adorable and all things, so when the opportunity came about for all of us to spend time together and go on vacation, we were elated to just have time with them and in general see what she was all about."

Erin and Charissa have often been credited with helping Taylor and Travis get together, after they "advocated" for Travis when it emerged that he wanted to give a friendship bracelet with his number on it to the singer.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jenna with former Today co-host Hoda Kotb

Jenna has been joined by a rotating cast of guest hosts after Hoda Kotb left the series in January 2025.

"I'm not even able to articulate it because I'm a mess most of the times, but I just want to say thanks," she told her colleagues, and viewers, in the final moments of her time on the sofa.

Hoda stepped away from NBC after years with the network to focus on her own businesses and her young daughters, Haley, eight, and five-year-old Hope.