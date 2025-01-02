What happened to Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter Alabama? Teen's health battle explained

Kourtney Kardashian’s famous stepdaughter sparked concern when news broke that the 19-year-old had been rushed to hospital after calling paramedics.

Alabama Barker, who is the second child of Blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker and his ex-wife, beauty pageant queen Shanna Moakler, was suffering from nicotine withdrawal after being a frequent vaper, TMZ reported.

The outlet claimed that she quit vaping after pursuing a music career, as the smoke could damage her vocal cords.

Alabama quickly took to social media to set the record straight about her health battle, reassuring fans that she was doing fine in the wake of her hospitalization.

"Hello everyone, I just want to clarify that I was not in the hospital this month or last," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

"The situation occurred some time ago, and I was there for about three hours before being discharged. They provided me with a nicotine patch and an inhaler, and that’s all."

© Getty Images for boohooMAN The teen is Travis' second child

"Let’s please avoid spreading any rumors and focus on moving forward. Thank you," she finished.

Despite the clarification, Alabama sparked further concern when she revealed she was suffering from a bad case of the flu over the holiday period. "I have not been okay. On my birthday, I didn’t even get to enjoy it because I was so sick," she said in a TikTok video on December 27.

"But I am back on my feet, and I really want to give you guys a Christmas haul." The social media star went on to reveal her birthday and Christmas gifts, which were valued at a jaw-dropping $80,000.

© Instagram She revealed the details of her scary hospitalization on Instagram

The haul included an $8,000 Balenciaga bag and a slew of diamond necklaces. She also received a Chanel backpack from the Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner.

Alabama is close with her stepmom, Kourtney, who married Travis in a lavish Italian wedding ceremony in May 2022. The couple first started dating in January 2021, and quickly fell in love; they welcomed their first child together, Rocky, in November 2023.

Kourtney clearly adores her stepdaughter and posted a sweet Instagram tribute to the teen on her 19th birthday. "Happy happy birthday! You are a blessing to my life!" the 45-year-old wrote, alongside a photo of the pair taking a bathroom mirror selfie.

© GC Images The rapper is close with her stepmother Kourtney

The mom of four also appeared in Alabama's music video for her song "Vogue," twinning with her stepdaughter in matching black shades as they were hounded by the paparazzi in a limousine.

For his part, Travis gushed about his daughter in a loving social media post for her birthday. "Happy 19th birthday my angel @alabamaluellabarker. I can’t believe I’m saying that. I’m so proud of you and I love watching you grow," he said, alongside a slew of photos and videos from her childhood.

© Instagram Travis shares Alabama with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler

"Never settle, the stars aren’t too far away. Never give up, never give in. I love you unconditionally. I love you to the moon and back. Dad."

Travis also shares a son, Landon, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Kourtney shares three other children with her ex, Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.