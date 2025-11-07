Kesha debuts bold hair transformation as fans all say the same thing

Kesha is a veritable chameleon when it comes to her look, and proved that she has what it takes to pull off a daring hair transformation. The "TikTok" singer took to Instagram to showcase her fresh cut, which saw her sporting bangs and layering in her hair that made her features pop. "I can't help it baby I'm on fire," she wrote in the caption, alongside a snap of herself sitting on a brown couch while sporting an eye-catching, feathered white dress and black boots.

In another snap, Kesha donned black lingerie as she showcased her newly-styled tresses, and in a third, she wore a white lingerie set underneath a white button-down shirt. Fans couldn't get enough of her hair transformation, with one writing: "Love these layers in your hair! Sooo stunning!!" while another added: "Omg bangs are back," and a third said: "Kesha this hairstyle is yours it's amazing on you."

Another fan shared: "Literally obsessed – Hello to ANOTHER Era – The Icon," while a fifth declared: "She's never looked better!!!" and another said: "Kesha that hair looks soooo good on you." Kesha's hair has been through several major changes over her decades-long career, including when she debuted a messy brunette bob in 2022, which sent fans into a frenzy.

The 38-year-old has had quite the year, after releasing her latest album, Period, under her own label, Kesha Records, of which she is the CEO. "This record really is the first time that I have no one's claws in my back. It's an album showcasing all the different sides of me, from psychosis…to really vulnerable, confessional songs," she told People.

The album's release comes two years after she settled her decade-long lawsuit with her former collaborator, Dr. Luke, whom she alleged had drugged and assaulted her in 2005. The pair were set to take the stand in New York in 2023, nearly 10 years after the case began back in 2014; however, they decided to settle out of court.

© Instagram Kesha debuted her brand new hairstyle on social media

"Kesha and Dr. Luke have agreed to a resolution of the lawsuit, and have agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution." The singer added: "Only god knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."

© Instagram Fans flocked to the comment section to shower Kesha with praise

As for Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, he shared his own message following the settlement. "While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened."

© Getty Images She went brunette in 2022

"I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well."