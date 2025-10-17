The hottest looks from the Victoria's Secret afterparty revealed

Following Wednesday's stunning Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the party continued into the night as our favorite models and celebrities descended on the Crane Club in Manhattan to let loose. From sultry lace gowns to edgy leather looks, stars like Stella Maxwell, Alessandra Ambrosio and Jodie Turner-Smith came to win with their after-hours style. The fashion show returned for a second year in 2025 after going on hiatus due to a global rebrand. The runway was teeming with stunning celebrities, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, WNBA star Angel Reese, and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee. Join HELLO! as we discover all of the best looks from the glamorous VS afterparty.

1/ 9 © GC Images Stella Maxwell Stella oozed VS glamor as she stepped out in a sheer, black lace dress with delicate embroidery and paneling, adding an oversized leather trench coat over the top to complete the look. She wore chunky black heels and let her glossy blonde locks fall in soft waves.



2/ 9 © GC Images Anok Yai Anok stole the show in a striking, asymmetrical black gown with a slit on one side that showcased her toned abs. She added open-toed heels and chunky rings to complete the look, with her black tresses styled in loose waves.



3/ 9 © GC Images Candice Swanepoel The Victoria's Secret veteran glowed in a black dress with a fringe design and a fitted bodice. She accessorized with an eye-catching diamond necklace, open-toed heels, and a handbag made of sheer material.



4/ 9 © GC Images Irina Shayk The Russian beauty wowed in a shimmering satin slip dress with a scoop neckline. She added stacked silver bracelets and a small white clutch to match her gown, opting to wear her brunette locks down in soft waves.



5/ 9 © GC Images Joan Smalls Joan turned heads in a corset-style, lace-up mini dress that showcased her enviable figure. She layered a leather trench coat over the top and added black stiletto heels to complete the look.



6/ 9 © GC Images Behati Prinsloo Behati went for a more casual look at the afterparty, donning a cropped white scoop-neck tank top and brown, patterned leather pants. She added a black leather jacket over the top, paired with chunky black combat boots and stacked necklaces.



7/ 9 © GC Images Jodie Turner-Smith The actress stunned in wide-leg, light-wash jeans, a fitted white tank top and a military-style cropped jacket in black and white with red detailing. Jodie accessorized with large gold hoop earrings, stylish sunglasses and a silver necklace.



8/ 9 © GC Images Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra was radiant as she stepped out with her boyfriend, Buck Palmer, epitomizing rockstar-chic. She sported a lacy black bustier over a white camisole, along with tiny, off-white satin shorts with a ruffled hem. The Brazilian supermodel added a leather jacket over the top, and donned black pantyhose and striking red heels to complete the look. She accessorized with red earrings and a leopard-print handbag.

