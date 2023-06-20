Kesha opens up about recent diagnosis and health scare after Dr. Luke trial win: 'I almost died'

The 'Tik Tok' singer got candid about keeping her diagnosis to herself

Kesha is opening up in a new interview about her recent struggles with her health in the wake of her battles with an eating disorder and ongoing legal battle.

The singer, 36, is featured on the cover of the latest issue of Self magazine, interviewed by Amy Rose Spiegel and photographed by Jason Kim, and opened up about her life with her new diagnosis.

She shared that in 2022, she had been diagnosed with common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), which can weaken your immune system due to lower antibody levels and leave you vulnerable to recurrent and even serious infections.

© Jason Kim for Self Kesha appeared on the latest cover of Self magazine

Kesha described wanting to keep the news private until now, saying: "I just never wanted to be the whiny, privileged girl. Also, my image had been that of going out and having fun."

The performer formerly known as Ke$ha during her early years of fame expanded upon maintaining her image as the wild child, party girl that brought her notoriety thanks to a slew of chart-toppers like 'Tik Tok' and 'We R Who We R.'

"I was really tapping into enjoying myself, and…just doing a bunch of silly, fun [expletive], and inviting people to join me in that," she explained. "I stand by having a safe place [at my shows] for people to be exactly who they want to be."

© Jason Kim for Self The singer opened up about her CVID diagnosis and health scare in January

She explained how her growing fatigue from constantly performing and making music persuaded her to seek out medical help, leading to her diagnosis in her mid-30s, as the disease usually can be diagnosed in the 20s or 30s.

"When you're lucky enough to have a song that catches on, you're just trying to keep up," she said of that time. "I had a really hard time saying no to interviews or photo shoots because I didn't want to let my one chance fall away by not being able to fulfill every request. It led to severe exhaustion physically and mentally."

© Getty Images The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker has been open in the past as well about her battle with an eating disorder

The 'Your Love is My Drug' hitmaker also opened up about a health scare in January, where she was left severely weak and bedridden after a performance in the Bahamas. She was then transferred to a Miami hospital where she remained for nine days.

Her state was attributed to the decision to freeze her eggs last year, leading to complications stemming from the fertility procedure, intensified by her CVID.

"I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months," she detailed. "It was horrifying."

© Getty Images Kesha described wanting to maintain her party girl image that she built as "Ke$ha"

Kesha sharing news of her diagnosis and health scare comes after a positive update on her nearly decade-long trial against her former collaborator Dr. Luke, however.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the New York Court of Appeals had ruled that the songwriter and producer qualifies as a "public figure."

© Getty Images The singer received a key victory recently in her trial against Dr. Luke

In making this ruling, it gives his legal time a higher bar to clear, now with the task of proving that the singer, whose real is name is Kesha Rose Serbert, made her statements with the intent of "actual malice," having claimed that the hitmaker drugged and assaulted her in 2005.