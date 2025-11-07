Meet Rosamund Pike's businessman boyfriend - and why they haven't married

Outside of a stellar career starring in the likes of Saltburn, Gone Girl and Now You See Me: Now You Don't Me, Rosamund Pike keeps her private life fairly far away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. The 46-year-old British actress has been in a relationship with her long-term partner, Robie Uniacke, who is almost 20 years her senior. Rosamund was first linked to the businessman in 2009, and the couple have since welcomed two sons Solo, 13, and Atom, ten.

Who is Robie Uniacke?

Believed to be in his early 60s, Robie is a father of six children and first started dating the actress in 2009. He was reportedly married twice before his long-term relationship with Rosamund and is a father to four adult children from prior relationships. The actress is tight-lipped when it comes to sharing details about Robie's personal life but she has opened up about their relationship in the past, telling The Telegraph he is a "very astute mind and is very, very well read and articulate".

She also revealed in previous interviews that he attended Eton College in Windsor and studied mathematics. While the couple are rarely photographed together and her family life is mostly off limits, she referred to the businessman as her "other half" while speaking with The Guardian in 2019.

Who are Rosamund and Robie's children?

The Die Another Day star and the businessman welcomed their first child together in 2012, a son they named Solo. Two years later, in 2014, Rosamund and Robie announced the birth of their second child, another boy named Atom. The star revealed that the family are based in London but that their schools are accommodating when the boys need to travel to be with their superstar mother.

© Getty Images Rosamund and Robie share two sons together

She opened up about her boys and told co-hosts of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest: "The good news is they are a team. The bad news is they're quite a naughty team." Rosamund also spoke about her journey with motherhood, telling Glamour: "...with children, you spend so much time re-experiencing the world as a child experiences it and that has a nourishing effect on your imagination - in my job, imagination is key."

Why are Rosamund and Robie not married?

Despite being together for almost two decades, the couple have yet to make it down the aisle and exchange wedding vows. Robie has been married twice before and Rosamund was previously engaged to Atonement director Joe Wright, 53.

© Penske Media via Getty Images The couple are not married but have been together since 2009

Speaking about marriage, Rosamund told Vogue: "You try to do the right thing and the conventional thing, and it doesn't work, and then you're free again. It is interesting to break all the rules. I’m not married, I have a baby, and it feels infinitely more right."

Who are Robie's other children?

As well as Solo and Atom, Robie is also a parent to four adult children, including daughter and film agent Olive Uniacke. He shares one son with his ex-wife, English actress Emma Howard and three children with his former-wife and interior designer Rose Uniacke.

© Getty Images for Netflix He shares his film agent daughter Olive Uniacke with his former-wife and interior designer Rose Uniacke

Olive has a profile of her own, with famous friends including the likes of Dua Lipa, Nicholas Hoult and Poppy Delevingne. She married her partner and mental health specialist Dane Ensley in a star-studded ceremony in 2022 in London.

Rosamund has praised Robie for his parenting style, telling Graham Norton on his talk show that he learned Mandarin so that her boys would grow up to be bilingual. She told the host: "I’ve got my kids homeschooling me because my kids speak Mandarin, and I don’t." She continued explaining why Robie was learning the language: "So he taught himself Chinese from the ground up. He’s basically talking to them in a language that I don’t understand, so I thought maybe lockdown was a good opportunity for me to catch up."