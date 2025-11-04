Cher, 79, reveals real reason her relationship with 39-year-old boyfriend works

Cher, 79, and her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, are still going strong three years after they were first linked, despite their 40-year age gap. The iconic singer opened up about their close relationship in an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings on Tuesday, revealing that their age difference barely even registers for her. "Whatever. They're not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast," she explained, adding that Alexander, 39, wasn't worried about the 40-year gap either.

"He just says, 'You know, you get older, but your spirit is younger,'" she shared. "We laugh all the time, you know? I just love him. I think he's beautiful. He's really talented. He's one of the most talented persons I've ever met." For Cher, another perk of dating Alexander is being around young children again decades after her own kids moved out of home.

The music executive shares his six-year-old son, Slash, with his ex-partner, Amber Rose. Cher is a mother of two herself, having welcomed Chaz Bono, 56, with her ex-husband, Sonny Bono, and Elijah Blue Allman, 49, with her ex-husband, Gregg Allman.

"I used to say, 'God, give me a toddler and a man,'" Cher recalled, adding that she got "exactly" what she wanted. "[Slash is] so funny. He's so smart. He's a delight." Amber Rose previously opened up about her ex-partner dating Cher, sharing that it was an amicable situation.

"I'm very happy that he's with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there," she said on The Jason Lee Podcast. "That it's not all mayhem and stuff." Slash cheered the loudest in October 2024 when Cher was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and again when her book, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, was released in November of that year.

© Gilbert Flores Cher and Alexander share a 40-year age gap

Cher and Alexander weathered breakup rumors in April, after the father of one was spotted partying at Coachella without his girlfriend. The "Believe" singer's team refuted these rumors, explaining to TMZ that they are "still together romantically and are very happy", before adding, "there's no drama behind Cher's absence". The Moonstruck star has been open about her romance with Alexander in the past, and explained on The Jennifer Hudson Show why she enjoyed dating younger men.

© Gilbert Flores The couple first met at a fashion week event in 2022

"I would rather date men from later generations, who were raised by women like me and were therefore never scared of me," she said. "And the reason I got with young men is because men my age or older – well, now they're all dead. But before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me." Cher has dated younger men before, including Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Rob Camilletti in the '80s.

© CHRIS DELMAS Cher is close with Alexander's son, Slash

The Oscar winner revealed in 2024 that Val was one of the only men who ever left her, which broke her heart at the time. "I was madly in love with Val Kilmer, and he left," she said on The Howard Stern Show. "Because sometimes you're only meant to stay with someone so long…he was really young." Val was 22 and Cher was 36 when they began dating in 1982. Val passed away aged 65 in April 2025, after battling health issues for several years.