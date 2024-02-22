Dylan Dreyer's adorable addition to her family has an extremely unique name

Dylan Dreyer has been on cloud nine this week following the release of her latest book, Misty the Cloud: The Thing About Spring, which is her fourth instalment in her children's book franchise.

But she didn't let another important day go unnoticed, taking to Instagram the same day her book was released, to celebrate another important person in her life.

She posted an adorable picture of her family's adorable pet dog, Bosco, on Instagram, to mark National Love Your Pet Day.

What's more, Dylan revealed Bosco's rather unique, and long, full moniker. "Did you know Bosco’s full name is Boscocheena Cassis Belli Cocoa Bean? It's Bosco for short. Love you Bosco!" she wrote in the caption.

Bosco is doted on not only by Dylan, but her husband and sons. She is married to cameraman Brian Fichera, and the couple share three sons, Calvin, six, Oliver, four, and two-year-old Rusty.

Dylan Dreyer announced the full name of her beloved pet dog

As well as balancing being a mom and working on the Third Hour of Today, Dylan has been busy promoting her new children's book.

Before it was even released, it ranked in top spot on Amazon's weather book chart, and she couldn't have been happier. It had also been ranked in the top spots by Step into Reading, and Dylan couldn't be more thrilled.

Dylan Dreyer's adorable pet dog

Sharing the news days before the release date, Dylan wrote on social media: "I truly can't thank you all enough for your support for Misty the Cloud!

"To have all the books in the series hold the top 4 spots in weather books on Amazon AND for a little Step into Reading book to rank as the #18 book overall, I’m without words! I’ve poured my heart and soul into these books…and to have to read and enjoy them is a dream come true!! @alankatzbooks and @scrimmle …you’re the best!!!"

Dylan Dreyer's fourth children's book - which came out on February 20

The NBC star began writing in 2021, with her first children's book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, gaining popularity at a fast pace. Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine, followed a year later. In 2023, she published a third in the franchise, Misty the Cloud: Fun Is in the Air.

Dylan's older sons have been incredibly supportive during the writing process, and way back in 2021 when she wrote her first book, the star opened up about how son Calvin had helped her with the writing process during a chat with HELLO!

© Instagram Dylan with her husband Brian Fichera and their three sons

She said: "Calvin has been 'co-editor' throughout this whole process because every time we read the book I would always read it to him and he saw it when it was just on my computer on a word document.

"It was so fun when we had the final copy of the book and to see the artwork come out, then the coloured artwork and now the actual book. The excitement for him when I opened the book – I wish I had it on camera as it was so special. He has been a part of this whole ride."

Dylan isn't the only member of the Today Show family to have released a book this week either. Savannah Guthrie released her latest book, Mostly What God Does, on February 20 too.

