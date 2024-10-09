Catherine Zeta-Jones' private living room with Michael Douglas has gilded gold features

Catherine Zeta-Jones' home in New York with her husband Michael Douglas is a true spectacle - and just as grand as you would imagine.

In September, the Wednesday actress marked a family milestone as her Fatal Attraction star husband turned 80. Michael shared a video with his 1.7 million Instagram followers where his wife, 55, was seen singing 'Happy Birthday' alongside U2 frontman Bono.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off impressive living room

The Mask of Zorro actress was seen in a dimly-lit living room which features blue maximalist printed wallpaper with a large TV on a mahogany stand.

© Instagram Catherine shared a video to mark her husband's birthday

The space also features large windows that let in the city lights of New York and a number of blue furniture pieces to liven up the space. Interior designer Sophie Clemson of The Living House gives us the full lowdown on the impressive room.

Loud wallpaper is a major yes

Many of us are tempted to opt for bare walls to make a space feel larger, however Sophie tells us that wallpaper can elevate a space. "The bold wallpaper helps to set the tone of the room and works with the traditional features, such as the beautiful detailed cornice, windows, and grand fireplace," she explains.

© Getty Loud wallpaper adds a richness to a space

"Bold wallpaper can certainly make a statement in a room and bring it to life. Be brave and wallpaper every wall for maximum impact, this will add interest and the wow factor." Sophie advises that the Douglases have opted for Morris & Co. wallpapers on every wall which creates a traditional yet maximalist look.

© KMazur Michael and Catherine share two children who have flown the nest

Gold edging

Catherine and Michael are not the first A-list couple to add touches of gold to their home - take John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's opulent entryway and metallic music room, for example.

© Instagram Fellow A-lister Chrissy Teigen also uses gold in her interior design

Sophie tells us that the Chicago actress' gold picture frames and matching mirror create a sense of grandeur. The metallic hues also break up the blue shades which dominate the space.

Ditching a modern aesthetic

Many Hollywood stars, including the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman, have opted for uber-modern aesthetics. However, the mother of two's space is a little different.

Jennifer Aniston's modern bedroom View post on Instagram

"I like how the room doesn't have a modern aesthetic because they have chosen a traditional style that suits the character and beautiful features within the room," the interior designer tells us. "There appear to be some interesting pieces of artwork to add a contemporary twist, which I love!".

© Getty Michael and Catherine have been married for 24 years

DISCOVER: Michael Douglas reveals very rare details of first date with Catherine Zeta-Jones in 1998

A certain feature does however add a contemporary touch. "The blue sofa adds richness and depth to the room, it appears to be in a velvet fabric," Sophie says. "The sofa fabric looks sumptuous and works well with the blue tones within the patterned wallpaper."