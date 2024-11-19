Cynthia Erivo's secret nod to Glinda for Wicked premiere you probably missed

In a night which saw London's Royal Festival Hall transform into the Emerald City for the European Premiere of Wicked, leading ladies Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande captivated in suitably whimsical couture as they graced the red green carpet.

Cynthia, embodying Elphaba's signature midnight-black aesthetic, brought the drama in a gravity-defying Schiparelli A/W 24 haute couture gown whilst glittering in De Beers jewellery.

However, after an unbreakable streak of method dressing across the globe in suitably green outfits, her makeup artist Joanna Simkin revealed it was actually Glinda that Cynthia's look honoured on Monday night.

"We decided early we would lean into the Glinda vibes whole heartedly for the London premiere," she tells HELLO!. "Her Schiaparelli dress pays homage to the character of Glinda, and the makeup mimics the sparkling rose tones."

From the products she used to the thought process behind her glittering Glinda-fied makeup look, Joanna breaks down Cynthia's European Premiere beauty glow for HELLO!.

When working with someone like Cynthia Erivo, how much does her personal style inform the look? How do you approach doing her makeup? "Because Cynthia is so striking with defined bone structure, no hair, no eyebrows, we always lead with complexion and dimension to highlight the angles of her face. "Her personal style is edgy, fashion-forward, and just utterly cool, and usually we like her makeup to enhance her beauty without competing with her looks."

What was the starting point for creating her makeup look for the premiere? "To lean into the Glinda vibes, this is where we utilised the Hypnotising Pop Shot Eyeshadow from Charlotte Tilbury Beauty in the shade Lovers Diamond – the colour and pigment is beautiful."





How do you approach red carpet beauty differently from normal makeup looks? "For red carpet looks, I always ensure I’m using products to pick up light in the correct way and Charlotte Tilbury Beauty’s Beauty Light Wand, has been a staple in my kit and really highlights Cynthia’s gorgeous cheekbones. "Choosing where to highlight and where to pull back on reflection is key for a carpet in a way that every day or editorial makeup doesn’t require."