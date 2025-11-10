70s screen siren looks incredible in naked dress during glamorous appearance

Dyan Cannon proved age is just a number as she turned heads at a recent event supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Los Angeles over the weekend. The 88-year-old actress and ex-wife of Hollywood legend Cary Grant wowed in a striking black ensemble featuring a sheer, long-sleeve mesh top that revealed a bandeau-style underlayer, paired with a floor-length, sequined black skirt that added a touch of sparkle. With her voluminous blonde curls cascading over her shoulders and a radiant smile, Dyan exuded timeless glamour. Statement hoop earrings and natural, glowing makeup completed her show-stopping look as she posed confidently on the red carpet.

Her bold and elegant appearance captured the attention of fans, proving that her star power hasn’t dimmed in the slightest. Her outing comes after the star recently spoke candidly about the trials and tribulations she experienced during her religious journey. In her early twenties, while trying to find herself, she met her ex-husband Cary, who was 33 years her senior.

© Getty Images for ALSAC/St. Jude Dyan Cannon attends the St. Jude Evening of Hope Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza

Before discovering that faith held the answers to her personal struggles, she sought life’s biggest questions through Cary. She told Fox News: "We have a [podcast] episode about how we met God. Mine starts with how I met him on the Universal lot. I was about 22, and his name was Cary Grant, because that was God to me at the time. I was trying to find my way in the world."

© Getty Images for ALSAC/St. Jude Dyan looked incredible in the naked dress trend

Dyan expressed that her curiosity led her to Cary, and she added: "I don’t think wisdom necessarily comes with age. I don't think you have to grow old to understand life. I think wisdom comes with seeking. And I was seeking truth."

© Getty Images 15th July 1966: Film star Cary Grant (1904 - 1986) with his fourth wife Dyan Cannon and their baby daughter Jennifer on a visit to England

Before the duo got married, Cary convinced Dyan to try LSD, and then when there were major bumps in their marriage, Dyan took the psychedelic drug together multiple times with him out of desperately attempting to save their relationship.

© Getty Images Actress Dyan Cannon poses for a portrait in 1985 in Los Angeles, California

She revealed to the Los Angeles Times: "He thought it was a gateway to God. He thought it was going to help him find peace. I knew I shouldn't do it, but I did it to please him and to save our marriage. But I kept saying, 'How is this going to help me find God? How is this going to help you find God?' He didn’t force me to take it. I said 'Yes.'" Cary believed that using the drug helped him face his childhood traumas.

The couple ended up divorcing after three years, and Dyan then turned to pills and marijuana to try to escape the pain she felt. She transparently shared that she faced a mental breakdown which led her to "the nut house," as she described it. She kept her troubled life a secret from her circle and noted: "I was locked up. Most of my best friends didn’t know about it."