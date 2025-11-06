Russell Crowe reveals the secret behind his staggering 57lbs weight loss

Russell Crowe turned heads in June when he unveiled his dramatically slimmed-down physique while attending the prestigious Golden Bee Awards in Malta. The 61-year-old looked almost unrecognizable in a sleek, all-black ensemble that showcased his transformation, and now, he has revealed that he lost a staggering 57lbs (26 kilos) over the last year while opening up about his weight loss transformation during an appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast on Thursday. Russell admitted that he weighed 126 kilos (277lbs) when he completed his latest film, Nuremberg, but is now down to 100.9 kilos (222lbs).

Russell revealed during the lengthy chat that he has cut down on his alcohol consumption, but he admitted that the biggest contribution that has aided his weight loss is connecting with the health services platform Ways2Well, founded by healthcare entrepreneur Brigham Buhler. According to its website, Ways2Well's mission is to "help individuals take control of their health by providing advanced, preventive care that go beyond traditional healthcare models."

It adds: "Through innovative diagnostic testing, physician-guided treatment plans, and a focus on whole-body wellness, we empower people to identify potential health concerns early and make informed decisions for a healthier future." Russell has been receiving injections as part of his wellness program, which he said is where he has seen "the real benefit".

"I've probably connected with them about five times since that first time, and the real benefit I'm getting that I think, right, because I'm not completely over the science, but it seems to be with these injections that I've been getting into my shoulders, my knees, but also these IVs," he explained.

"It's calmed down my body's inflammation," he continued. "I think we talked before about just how many old injuries I carry, you know, and how, like, the injuries in my shoulders are deeply arthritic, but we can now see in an ultrasound over time, how what was messy a year ago and like big thick bands of arthritis now is just lessened, probably by about 70%. On one area in my right shoulder, probably about 90%."

Russell admitted his range of motion has now greatly improved, and he is starting to feel "the musculature starting to build", but he is "taking it really slowly" because he wants to "make all these changes and make it a long-term situation". He added: "Ways2Well was a great call for me because it's calmed down a bunch of stuff. It's taking a bunch of pain away, so I can go and work out and not have to suffer for two or three hours afterwards."

Speaking about his decision to cut down on alcohol, the Gladiator star explained: "I'm a big proponent for having a drink – it's my cultural heritage and as a working-class man, it's my right, Joe. But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities."

Russell admitted that one night a week of "fun" was now "plenty" for him. "If I decide to have a glass of wine with dinner, it's going to be a really nice wine," he said. "I try not to have casual drinks, now. [As in] having a drink for the sake of it."