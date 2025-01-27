Miranda Lambert sparks reaction with loved-up photo with husband Brendan in latest update

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

On Sunday, January 26, the "Hell On Heels" singer and her hubby celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

She and Brendan, who is originally from Staten Island, met in 2018 when she had an appearance on Good Morning America and he was working at the ABC studios as a security guard. She was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015, who has since married Gwen Stefani.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Miranda Lambert welcomes new horse into the family

In honor of their special day, Miranda took to Instagram and shared two sweet, loved-up photos alongside the retired firefighter.

The first was a black-and-white photo from their wedding day, in which Miranda is atop a horse, leaning down to kiss her groom, and she followed that up with a heartwarming selfie of the two.

"6 years. I'll love you forever," she wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Happy anniversary to the hottest couple in country music!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Happy anniversary cuties!!!" and: "Aww!! Cheers to you cuties and many more fun adventures and sweet memories!!" as well as: "Cheers to many more years."

MORE: Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin lead the cutest couples on the CMA awards red carpet

© Jason Kempin Miranda and Brendan in November of last year

MORE: Miranda Lambert posts steamy birthday tribute to husband Brendan

When Miranda is not on the road or busy with a Las Vegas residency, she and Brendan live in a sprawling Tennessee home.

© Instagram They tied the knot in 2019

The property, which is reportedly worth $3.4 million, is near Primm Springs, roughly an hour drive south of Nashville, and even has a 400-acre horse farm.

MORE: Miranda Lambert shares loved-up photo with husband Brendan after mishap with ex Blake Shelton

© Instagram The couple lives on a sprawling farm

The main house boasts 3,544 square feet, and is surrounded by two guest cabins, a boathouse, a lake, plus 75 acres of manicured land and wooded hills, and a six-bay equipment garage.

MORE: Miranda Lambert looks astonishing in bejeweled bra for 'first rodeo'

© Instagram They met on Good Morning America

Miranda, speaking with Extra shortly after their wedding about becoming a stepmom — Brendan shares his son with ex Kaihla Rettinger — said: "My stepson is amazing."

"I'm loving that whole phase, and I've raised a million dogs, so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It's great," she added.