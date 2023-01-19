All Miranda Lambert has said about being a stepmom with husband Brendan The Mama's Broken Heart singer is a doting mom

Miranda Lambert is one of the busiest artists in the country music industry, effectively trying to maintain a balance between her exciting time on the road while being around family.

Along with husband Brendan McLoughlin, the singer also prioritizes spending time with Landon, Brendan's son from a previous relationship.

While Miranda rarely talks about Landon, especially amid current rumors of the couple trying for kids of their own, she has spoken occasionally of how much she enjoys being there for the three-year-old and being a parental figure to him.

In an interview with People, she referred to taking time out of her busy schedule to be with family and visit New York, where Brendan is from.

"I've really gotten to a great place," she said. "I've got an amazing husband and a beautiful farm outside of Nashville."

"We have a place in New York where I go visit my stepson. I feel like I wanna make sure I make time for all those faces and those moments that I just mentioned because it's the most important thing."

Miranda and Brendan secretly wed in January of 2019

The two married in 2019, when Landon was an infant, and the country star quickly assimilated into her new role.

Speaking with Extra in 2019, Miranda gushed: "I was like 'Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.'

"My stepson is amazing,” she continued. "I'm loving that whole phase, and I've raised a million dogs, so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly/motherly thing full, so this is a whole new journey. It's great.

Miranda and Brendan spend a majority of their time at their massive farm home in Nashville, which was new for the former NYPD officer. But he soon fell in love with the lifestyle.

The singer balances time in New York with Landon with her busy schedule

"We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance," Miranda said.

