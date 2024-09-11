Miranda Lambert opens the doors to life inside 400-acre Tennessee farm with her husband

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are fortunate enough to call a 400-acre farm in Tennessee home – and the space comes in handy for their ever-growing animals.

The 40-year-old and Brendan's sprawling abode is located near Primm Springs, roughly an hour's drive south of Nashville, and she bought the property for a whopping $3.4 million in 2016.

Sharing an insight into their life away from the spotlight, Miranda revealed they have plenty to keep themselves busy on the farm.

"I've got six horses," the country singer told Us Weekly. "Two mini horses, three shelter cats and two goats named Taco and Tuesday."

Miranda loves her animals and is a proud dog mom too. She currently has two dogs, a 14-year-old chihuahua named Cher and an 11-year-old retriever named Bellamy.

"I lost two in the last three months, so it's part of it," she explained. "It’s not fun at all, but the love is worth it."

© Instagram Miranda has a new horse named 'Cool'

In June, Miranda announced the deaths of her beloved Chihuahua/Pug mix, Delta Dawn, and her Great Pyrenees, Louise.

Miranda and Brendan have an idyllic life, and she admitted living together feels like they are on one continuous date.

© Instagram Miranda loves dogs

"We're pretty chill. When we're off work, I'm in my patio hang vibe," she said. "We'll make drinks and listen to music. Sometimes we'll have the best parties just by ourselves."

She continued: "He loves what he calls 'happy hour music' – Matchbox Twenty and Goo Goo Dolls. So, we have different tastes, but we'll sit there for hours and listen."

© Instagram Miranda has six horses

Miranda added: "Sometimes I say to him, 'We kind of live on a date,' which is pretty awesome."

Miranda and Brendan met on the set of Good Morning America in 2018 when the star was appearing on the show with her band, The Pistol Annies, and Brendan was working on the show as part of their security team.

© Instagram Miranda and Brendan live on a 400-acre farm in Tennessee

The pair got engaged just three months after meeting, with Brendan proposing with a dazzling rose-hued diamond ring surrounded by a halo of pavé diamonds set on multiple rose gold bands.

They married in January 2019 in a private ceremony held on their stunning farm.

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding, and everything was very public. So was my divorce," she previously told People of her decision for an intimate wedding.

"I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

© Getty Images Miranda and Brendan married in 2019

Miranda's ex-husband is country star Blake Shelton – who is now married to Gwen Stefani. The pair started dating in 2006, tied the knot in 2011, and divorced in 2015.

Miranda announced the news that she and Brendan "got hitched" in a candid Instagram post on Valentine's Day nearly one month after saying 'I do'.

© Getty Images The couple met in 2018

The news was shared alongside two beautiful photos of the couple on their wedding day.

Miranda wrote: "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me."