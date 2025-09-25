Pierce Brosnan son's major move far from home on mom Keely Shaye's birthday

Pierce Brosnan's wife Keely Shaye Smith ushered in her 62nd birthday on September 24 and was no doubt joined by her loving family for the celebrations. However, it seems her son Paris may have been absent from the festivities, as he recently unveiled a major career move taking him far from home in the U.S. The 24-year-old's girlfriend Alex Lee-Aillon took to her Instagram Story to share a series of photographs taken from Paris's latest art exhibition, titled 'Paris In Motion Rhythm As Instinct Painting As Movement'. The event took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The model shared a sweet photo of her boyfriend standing beside a promotional sign for his exhibition inside an elevator. Over the image, she penned: "Proud of you! Love you honey!!!" The next image showcased two of Paris’s abstract paintings on black canvases, casually resting against a leather sofa.

© Instagram Paris unveiled his new art exhibition in Malaysia

This isn't the first art exhibition that Paris has hosted. Back in February, Pierce son unveiled his striking new artwork during the opening night of 'Rhythm and Reveries' at the Georgian Hotel in Santa Monica, California. Paris works with a variety of different mediums but mostly uses paint to play with abstract color patterns and mosaics that allude to some of his father's pieces.

Back in December last year, the budding artist headed to Miami for Art Basel Week to host a live painting workshop that saw him incorporate his own BMW E30 car into the piece.

© Instagram Alex shared a photo of Paris on Instagram

It seems Paris hasn't just inherited his father's talent for art. He has also joined Indiana Jones star John Rhys-Davies in Overhill Manor, a coming-of-age-comedy by first time director Lance Clark. In production in Indiana, the film has been written by Erica Leigh Dick and "follows the unlikely bond that forms between a troubled high school senior and a rebellious elderly war veteran".

© Getty The family of four

"We’re thrilled to bring this story to life with such a dynamic cast and crew," said Lance in a statement. "Overhill Manor is a film about what it means to be seen, to be heard, and to take a risk on someone you least expect. We believe audiences will be inspired by this intergenerational tale."

Paris has previously discussed the dialogue around "nepo babies" in Hollywood. "It's always gonna be there, and we got to recognize it. At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here," he said during a red carpet interview.