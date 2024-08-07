Pierce Brosnan's rarely-seen son Sean undergoes dramatic transformation

Pierce Brosnan's oldest son, Sean, has followed in his father's footsteps by becoming an actor, but the star has had to undergo quite the transformation for his next role.

Sean will be taking on the role of Vladimir in Samuel Beckett's critically-acclaimed play, Waiting for Godot.

Due to the nature of the role, Sean has needed to lose quite the amount of weight and he showed off the difference on his Instagram. In one photo, he carried his own young daughter, Marley, while having a fair amount of weight, but in the next snap, he had shed close to 30lbs and was considerably thinner.

"90 day physical transformation into Vladimir from Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot," Sean shared. "I knew this role was going to be physically challenging but I had no idea what was in store for me.

"Down almost 30lbs! Next to change is my hair! 14 days until opening night. So honored to be able to speak Beckett's words and slip into the skin of Vladimir."

Pierce was incredibly proud of his son, revealing that Sean had taken a sabbatical from his work as a psychotherapist in order to take up the role.

Sharing his pride in Sean, Pierce penned: "Exciting news to share my son Sean Brosnan @thecounsouler has taken a sabbatical from his clinical work as a psychotherapist to return to the stage and star in Samuel Beckett's 'Waiting for Godot' at the BSU special event center running from the 20th to the 25th.

"Waiting for Godot is regarded as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century and is just as relevant today as it grapples with the complexities of men's mental health exploring such themes as friendship, isolation and man's search for meaning."

Sean welcomed Sean with his ex-wife Cassandra Harris, who sadly passed away from ovarian cancer in 1991.

Pierce dotes on his son, and on his birthday, the former James Bond penned: "Happy birthday Sean, we have traveled far together my dear son. I am so proud of the man and father you have become and the son that I hold in my heart always. Love, Dad."