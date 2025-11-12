Is viral art teacher Matt Taylor actually actor Kevin James? All the wild details

Are we being tricked by social media? Or is the actor Kevin James, best known for his work on the sitcom The King of Queens, actually an art teacher? In October, several social media accounts were created for an alleged art teacher named Matt Taylor. In the first video shared on his TikTok on October 15, the "art teacher" was seen in a classroom teaching his students, explaining that: "Art gives your imagination wings [and] teaches you about life." This is fantastic advice for any art student, but the reason the video went viral wasn't because of the sage wisdom.

No, the October 15 TikTok went viral because Matt Taylor looked exactly like actor Kevin James. So, is Matt Taylor even real? If not, has Kevin left Hollywood all together to become an elementary school art teacher? Here's everything HELLO! dug up on the confusing and very viral situation.

Kevin James' publicity stunt as art teacher Matt Taylor

In a surprise to…no one, Matt Taylor is not a real art teacher. The 60-year-old actor and comedian is pretending to be an educator on social media. The TikTok account, @thisismatttaylor, has 391k followers. The comedian's profile's bio reads: "Life's Messy. Art is Beautiful. Let's turn this Mess into a Masterpiece." And oddly, the only person the account follows on the social media platform is singer Ed Sheeran. There are dozens of videos from Kevin as Matt with millions of views.

While Matt Taylor may not be real, the art created by Kevin is! In the videos posted to TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, Kevin posts himself drawing and sharing advice about teaching. While this social media stunt is entertaining, and not entirely unexpected – Kevin dressed up as singer Jelly Roll in June – it is confusing fans of the comedian.

Kevin is starring in an upcoming romantic comedy, Solo Mio, as no one other than Matt Taylor. The character's story starts when he is left at the altar in Rome. Even though his heart is broken, he decides to go on his honeymoon alone, learns more about Italy's culture, and even meets a new woman. Kevin stars alongside Jonathan Roumie, Alyson Hannigan, Kim Coates, Julie Ann Emery, and Nicole Grimaud.

So, Kevin's social media stunt as Matt Taylor is basically one big media campaign. And it all makes sense. The actor may be portraying the art teacher online as a way to get fans excited, generate publicity, or as a way for moviegoers to learn about the Matt Taylor of Solo Mio.

Who is Kevin James?

The comedian and actor rose to fame as Doug Heffernan in The King of Queens. He was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006. Since then, Kevin has starred in many films like Hitch, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, and Grown Ups. The actor is married to Steffiana de la Cruz, who he shares four kids with: Sienna-Marie, Shea Joelle, Kannon Valentine, and Sistine Sabella.