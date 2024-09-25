Happy Gilmore 2: Everything you need to know about the much anticipated sequel

Adam Sandler is taking a trip down memory lane as he steps back into one of the most famous roles of his early career—Happy Gilmore.

After years of fan speculation and rumours, Happy Gilmore 2 is officially in the works, with Adam reuniting with Netflix to bring the sequel to life. This announcement has stirred excitement among long-time fans of the original 1996 comedy, which helped cement Adam’s reputation as one of Hollywood’s top comedic talents.

For those who need a quick refresher, the original Happy Gilmore was a massive hit, following Adam’s turn as an aggressive, failed hockey player who discovers his slapshot skills are better suited for golf. The film became a cult classic, and alongside Billy Madison, The Wedding Singer, and Big Daddy, it catapulted Adam into superstardom.

While a sequel has been the subject of whispers for years, it had never materialised—until now. Adam's successful collaboration with Netflix has paved the way for this exciting return. Thanks to a lucrative deal with the streaming giant, Adam has already delivered a series of hit films, and Happy Gilmore 2 is set to be the latest addition.

Production officially began in September 2024, with Netflix sharing a teaser image of Happy’s iconic hockey jersey alongside the caption, “It ain’t over. The way I see it… we’ve only just begun.” For fans of the original, it was all the confirmation they needed that Happy Gilmore is about to make his long-awaited return.

© Bobby Bank The clapper is seen on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2"

What can fans expect from Happy Gilmore 2?

Although plot details remain under wraps, fans are already buzzing about what the sequel might bring. In the original Happy Gilmore, Adam’s character unexpectedly finds his niche on the golf course after his grandmother’s house is threatened with foreclosure. Determined to save her home, Happy enters a professional golfing tournament with plans to use the prize money to pay off her debts. Along the way, he faces off against the arrogant Shooter McGavin (played by Christopher McDonald), trains under the guidance of his one-handed coach Chubbs, and even gets into a legendary brawl with The Price is Right host Bob Barker.

While much of the storyline for Happy Gilmore 2 is being kept under wraps, we do know that several original cast members are making a return. Adam will, of course, reprise his role as Happy, and McDonald is back as his golfing nemesis, Shooter McGavin. Julie Bowen, who played Happy’s love interest Virginia Venit in the original film, is also returning to reprise her role.

But it’s not just the familiar faces that are exciting fans. The sequel will feature some exciting new additions to the cast, including American football star Travis Kelce, currently making headlines as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, musician Bad Bunny, and filmmaker Benny Safdie, who co-directed Adam’s critically acclaimed film Uncut Gems. Speaking about the casting, Adam couldn’t contain his excitement when discussing Kelce’s role on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "We have a nice something for Travis. He’s gonna come by. He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny."

Adam has also teased that Benny Safdie will have a "juicy part" in the sequel, further elevating the anticipation for the film. In a separate interview with IndieWire, Adam expressed his excitement about working with Safdie again, saying, "And by the way, Benny [Safdie] is in Happy Gilmore 2 and he’s going to have a juicy part in that. So it’s fun to be [back] with these guys."

© Bobby Bank Adam Sandler is seen on the set of "Happy Gilmore 2"

A star-studded line-up of cameos

One of the original film's most beloved features was its clever use of cameos, blending the world of comedy and sports. The famous fight scene between Adam and Bob Barker remains one of the most iconic moments in ’90s comedy. With Happy Gilmore 2, fans can expect even more star-studded cameos. Adam has hinted that several professional golfers will appear in the film, although no names have been confirmed just yet.

Adam’s close-knit circle of comedic friends, including David Spade, Rob Schneider, Kevin James, and Chris Rock, are also speculated to make appearances. The actor is known for including his pals in his projects, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them pop up in the sequel.

© Bobby Bank Adam Sandler films Happy Gilmore 2

A tribute to Carl Weathers

While much of the original cast is returning, one person who sadly won’t be part of Happy Gilmore 2 is Carl Weathers, who played Happy’s one-handed golf coach Chubbs. Weathers passed away in early 2024, leaving a significant gap in the cast. Chubbs was an unforgettable character, and his dynamic with Happy was one of the highlights of the first film. Fans can likely expect the sequel to pay tribute to Weathers and the character of Chubbs in some way, honouring his legacy within the Happy Gilmore universe.

Happy Gilmore

The Netflix era of Adam Sandler

Adam’s partnership with Netflix has proven to be a highly successful venture. Since signing an exclusive deal with the streaming platform, Adam has delivered a string of hits, including Hubie Halloween, The Ridiculous Six, Sandy Wexler, and critically acclaimed dramas like Uncut Gems. The deal, which has made Adam one of the highest-paid actors in the industry, has given him the creative freedom to explore different genres and work with a diverse range of collaborators.

With Happy Gilmore 2 set to be another Netflix production, fans can expect the same blend of humour and heart that made the original film such a hit. Whether you’re a long-time fan of Adam’s slapstick comedy or you’re just excited to see the return of one of his most quotable characters, the sequel is shaping up to be a nostalgic yet fresh take on the classic.

As Adam himself put it, “We’ve only just begun,” and with the return of Happy Gilmore, it seems the Sandman has plenty more laughs—and maybe even a few golf swings—left in him.