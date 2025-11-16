Watch: Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears documenting bar exam journey

Kim Kardashian is taking fans inside her life in the lead-up to taking the California Bar Exam back in July. The reality TV mogul and entrepreneur began her journey in law back in 2018, finally passing the "baby bar" in 2021 after four attempts. The "baby bar" is a multiple choice test slated to be taken after the first year of law school. Kim successfully passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam, required to be taken before attempting the Bar Exam, in March 2025, finishing her tenure at law school two months later.

During the press tour for Hulu's critically lambasted All's Fair, in which she plays a (successful) divorce lawyer named Allura Grant who ends up embroiled in a divorce of her own, Kim revealed that she unfortunately failed the California Bar Exam. On Sunday, the 45-year-old SKIMS founder took to her Instagram page with a video documenting her journey to the Bar, taking the test, and finding out she failed.

"I've shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying – the ups, the downs, and everything in between," she wrote alongside the clip (which you can watch above), in which she breaks down in tears upon realizing she failed. "On November 7th, I found out I didn't pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn't the end."

She concluded with: "This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I'm going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there."