Heidi Klum and Dakota Johnson wear identical cut-out dresses in photos you need to see

Heidi Klum headed out for a glamorous evening on Thursday and to say she nailed a classic LBD look would be an understatement.
The America's Got Talent host, 50, stepped onto the red carpet for the 2024 Warner Music Group Pre-GRAMMY Party at Citizen News Hollywood in Los Angeles where she wowed in a black mini dress with a cut-out across the chest and a satin lapel detail around the neck.
Heidi opted for an apt 90s supermodel aesthetic by pairing the LBD with a pair of sheer black stockings with a pair of stunning black pumps with a diamanté-encrusted skinny ankle strap.
The Germany's Next Top Model host's dress may feel familiar to keen SNL fans. Madame Web actress Dakota Johnson, 34, was featured on the hit NBC show's Instagram announcing her upcoming hosting gig.
"Hi, I'm Dakota Johnson and I'm hosting Saturday Night Live tonight," said the Fifty Shades of Grey star as she donned Heidi's exact mini dress with the cut-outs across the front. She wore her brunette locks in loose tumbling waves and accessorised the look with a fine gold chain necklace.
Heidi upped the ante on the glamour front by choosing to ditch a bag but wear an eye-catching makeup look. Her eyes were enhanced with a smokey eye of green and grey shadows which contrasted her bubblegum pink lip.
To complete the outfit the supermodel popped on a pair of chunky gold earrings that peeked through her blonde bouncy locks and layered dainty gold bracelets. Her finger-elongating soft pink manicure rounded off the look.
Heidi wore a different kind of LBD when she stepped out last week for a night in Miami to celebrate her new single 'Sunglasses at Night' with DJ Tiësto. The model wore a black paillette-covered mini dress for a disco feel showing off her statuesque frame.
She paired the new dress with a pair of black heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a chain-strap handbag. Heidi also popped on a burgundy bomber jacket with a mustard yellow lining.
It doesn't get more timeless than a chic all-black look. Take a look at Heidi's best…
DISCOVER: Heidi Klum, 50, shares unrecognizable photo of husband, Tom Kaulitz, 34, without his beard - and wow