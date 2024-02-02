Heidi Klum and Dakota Johnson wear identical cut-out dresses in photos you need to see

Heidi Klum headed out for a glamorous evening on Thursday and to say she nailed a classic LBD look would be an understatement.

The America's Got Talent host, 50, stepped onto the red carpet for the 2024 Warner Music Group Pre-GRAMMY Party at Citizen News Hollywood in Los Angeles where she wowed in a black mini dress with a cut-out across the chest and a satin lapel detail around the neck.

© Getty Heidi Klum attended the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party

Heidi opted for an apt 90s supermodel aesthetic by pairing the LBD with a pair of sheer black stockings with a pair of stunning black pumps with a diamanté-encrusted skinny ankle strap.

© Getty An LBD with sparkly heels - what's not to love?

The Germany's Next Top Model host's dress may feel familiar to keen SNL fans. Madame Web actress Dakota Johnson, 34, was featured on the hit NBC show's Instagram announcing her upcoming hosting gig.

"Hi, I'm Dakota Johnson and I'm hosting Saturday Night Live tonight," said the Fifty Shades of Grey star as she donned Heidi's exact mini dress with the cut-outs across the front. She wore her brunette locks in loose tumbling waves and accessorised the look with a fine gold chain necklace.

© Getty Her makeup featured a green and grey eyeshadow look

Heidi upped the ante on the glamour front by choosing to ditch a bag but wear an eye-catching makeup look. Her eyes were enhanced with a smokey eye of green and grey shadows which contrasted her bubblegum pink lip.

To complete the outfit the supermodel popped on a pair of chunky gold earrings that peeked through her blonde bouncy locks and layered dainty gold bracelets. Her finger-elongating soft pink manicure rounded off the look.

© Getty Her LBD featured cut-outs

Heidi wore a different kind of LBD when she stepped out last week for a night in Miami to celebrate her new single 'Sunglasses at Night' with DJ Tiësto. The model wore a black paillette-covered mini dress for a disco feel showing off her statuesque frame.

© Getty Heidi looked so glam in the disc dress and bomber jacket

She paired the new dress with a pair of black heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a chain-strap handbag. Heidi also popped on a burgundy bomber jacket with a mustard yellow lining.

© Getty Heidi rocked cat-eye sunglasses

It doesn't get more timeless than a chic all-black look. Take a look at Heidi's best…

Her glamorous street-style © Getty Heidi was spotted proving her sartorial prowess on the streets of Los Angeles when she wore a mini wrap skirt and halterneck crop top which she paired with an oversized black blazer and over-the-knee boots with a pointed-toe.



A red carpet gown © Getty The model added a touch of sparkle when she donned a figure-skimming black gown on the AGT red carpet that had a V-neck cut-out on the chest which was embellished with diamantés.



A mother-daughter moment © Getty The AGT star went hell for leather when she took to the red carpet with her daughter Leni, 19, in a black high-shine floor-length strapless dress with wet-look sleek hair.



A glamorous bodysuit and killer boot ensemble © Getty In 2021 The mother-of-four looked knock-out when she stepped onto the red carpet for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles. She wore a black bodysuit with a cut-out black thigh-split layer over the top. She completed the look with her vinyl over-the-knee boots.



