Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heidi Klum and Dakota Johnson wear identical chest-baring dresses in photos you need to see
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Heidi Klum and Dakota Johnson wear identical cut-out dresses in photos you need to see

The Germany's Next Top Model host channeled the Madame Web actress to a tee

Dakota and Heidi in yellow
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Share this:

Heidi Klum headed out for a glamorous evening on Thursday and to say she nailed a classic LBD look would be an understatement.

The America's Got Talent host, 50, stepped onto the red carpet for the 2024 Warner Music Group Pre-GRAMMY Party at Citizen News Hollywood in Los Angeles where she wowed in a black mini dress with a cut-out across the chest and a satin lapel detail around the neck.

Heidi Klum in black dress on red carpet© Getty
Heidi Klum attended the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party

Heidi opted for an apt 90s supermodel aesthetic by pairing the LBD with a pair of sheer black stockings with a pair of stunning black pumps with a diamanté-encrusted skinny ankle strap. 

heidi in LBD with sparkly heels © Getty
An LBD with sparkly heels - what's not to love?

The Germany's Next Top Model host's dress may feel familiar to keen SNL fans. Madame Web actress Dakota Johnson, 34, was featured on the hit NBC show's Instagram announcing her upcoming hosting gig.

View post on Instagram
 

"Hi, I'm Dakota Johnson and I'm hosting Saturday Night Live tonight," said the Fifty Shades of Grey star as she donned Heidi's exact mini dress with the cut-outs across the front. She wore her brunette locks in loose tumbling waves and accessorised the look with a fine gold chain necklace.

heidi smiling in black dress© Getty
Her makeup featured a green and grey eyeshadow look

Heidi upped the ante on the glamour front by choosing to ditch a bag but wear an eye-catching makeup look. Her eyes were enhanced with a smokey eye of green and grey shadows which contrasted her bubblegum pink lip. 

To complete the outfit the supermodel popped on a pair of chunky gold earrings that peeked through her blonde bouncy locks and layered dainty gold bracelets. Her finger-elongating soft pink manicure rounded off the look.

Heidi in cut-out LBD© Getty
Her LBD featured cut-outs

Heidi wore a different kind of LBD when she stepped out last week for a night in Miami to celebrate her new single 'Sunglasses at Night' with DJ Tiësto. The model wore a black paillette-covered mini dress for a disco feel showing off her statuesque frame. 

heidi klum in disc dress and bomber jacket in miami © Getty
Heidi looked so glam in the disc dress and bomber jacket

She paired the new dress with a pair of black heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a chain-strap handbag. Heidi also popped on a burgundy bomber jacket with a mustard yellow lining.

heidi klum in disc dress and bomber jacket in miami© Getty
Heidi rocked cat-eye sunglasses

It doesn't get more timeless than a chic all-black look. Take a look at Heidi's best…

Her glamorous street-style

Heidi Klum on the street in black look with boots© Getty

Heidi was spotted proving her sartorial prowess on the streets of Los Angeles when she wore a mini wrap skirt and halterneck crop top which she paired with an oversized black blazer and over-the-knee boots with a pointed-toe.

A red carpet gown

Heidi in v neck black gown© Getty

The model added a touch of sparkle when she donned a figure-skimming black gown on the AGT red carpet that had a V-neck cut-out on the chest which was embellished with diamantés.  

A mother-daughter moment

Heidi in leather with her daughter Leni© Getty

The AGT star went hell for leather when she took to the red carpet with her daughter Leni, 19, in a black high-shine floor-length strapless dress with wet-look sleek hair.

A glamorous bodysuit and killer boot ensemble

Heidi on red carpet in black cut out look with boots© Getty

In 2021 The mother-of-four looked knock-out when she stepped onto the red carpet for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles. She wore a black bodysuit with a cut-out black thigh-split layer over the top. She completed the look with her vinyl over-the-knee boots.

DISCOVER: Heidi Klum, 50, shares unrecognizable photo of husband, Tom Kaulitz, 34, without his beard - and wow 

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more