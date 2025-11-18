Meet The X-Files star David Duchovny's famous father

David Duchovny rose to fame while playing the FBI agent, Fox Mulder, in The X Files. The 65-year-old actor, who comes from a well known family, went on to star in Californication and Aquarius. His most recent role is in the TV-thriller, Malice, alongside Jack Whitehall and Carice van Houten.

In Malice, David stars as Jamie Tanner, an entitled businessman with no awareness of the consequences of his disturbing actions. It's the actor's first major role in a few years and has many fans going down memory lane, remembering the first time they saw him on screen.

The 65-year-old grew up in New York City and is the son of Amram "Ami" Ducovny and Margaret Miller. Ami, who passed away in 2003, is a famous writer and publicist who worked for the American Jewish Committee. Like his son, Ami was born in New York City.

The writer grew up on Coney Island with his immigrant parents. His dad, Moshe Duchovny – Ami would later drop the "h" in his last name – immigrated to the United States in 1918 from Berdychiv, Russian Empire (now in Ukraine). While Ami spelled his last name Ducovny, David decided to keep the "h."

© Instagram Ami is a well known non-fiction author

Ami enjoyed writing and received his Bachelor of Arts from New York University. In 1964, Ami started his writing career. Throughout his life, he wrote ten nonfiction books and the play, The Trial of Lee Harvey Oswald, that showed on Broadway in 1967 and was later developed for TV. In 2001, Ami achieved a lifelong goal of publishing a novel.

© Getty Images David with his X Files co-star, Gillian Anderson, in 1993

Coney is a story about his life as the child of Jewish immigrants before World War II. It follows 15-year-old Harry Catzker as he navigates the quirky world of Coney Island – from the carnies and local bookies to his imaginary sworn enemy, German Captain Ziegenbaum.

At the time, The New York Times reviewed the novel, saying: "Such is Amram Ducovny's skill as a writer that in his new novel, Coney, he is able to transport readers swiftly into the garish and seamy heart of Coney Island on the eve of World War II; it's as if the lights of Dreamland and Luna Park were still brightly lit."

© Getty Images Outside of acting, David is also a singer and performs at festivals around the world

Along with David, Ami had two children with his first wife – Daniel and Laurie. Like David, Daniel works in the entertainment industry, appearing in an episode of The X Files in 1999 and working as a cinematographer. Ami and Margaret divorced sometime before the '70s. He went on to marry his second wife, Varda, in 1972. The two lived together in Paris.

© Getty Images His brother, Daniel, attended his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2016

In 2003, Ami died at 75-years-old from heart disease while living in Paris with Varda. 16 years after his dad's passing, David opened up to People about their relationship: "I probably didn't get as much of my dad as I wanted as a kid. There was always that kind of hunger for him."