Renee Zellweger's boyfriend Ant Anstead makes rare update amid four-year romance

It's not often Renee Zellweger's boyfriend of four years gives an update but on Tuesday, Ant Anstead treated fans to a special insight to their dynamic.

Reposting a video of the actress receiving a statue in honor of her role in Bridget Jones, the 46-year-old simply captioned the post: "Iconic".

It's a rare update for the pair as they often keep their relationship out of the spotlight and are seldom seen out in public.

© Timmie / SplashNews.com Renée and her boyfriend Ant attended the premiere of her newest film

That said, his comment comes after the TV mechanic told HELLO! in an exclusive interview what attracts him most about Renee.

"One of the many, many things that attracts me to Ren is that she’s a hands-on car girl," the presenter reveals. "It’s really cool that we met at a car show. She welded – I mean, how cool is that?"

© Getty Images Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead are seen on a leisurely stroll on February 13, 2024 in Newport Beach, California.

Ant met the Bridget Jones star four years ago, when she was a guest on the US show Celebrity IOU Joyride, and the couple have been an item ever since, with Ant splitting his time between their home in southern California and his native Britain.

The presenter, who rose to fame on Wheeler Dealers, is now returning to Discovery+ with a second series of Born Mechanic, in which he restores and sells classic cars to help fund the renovation of the 500-year-old farmhouse that he bought for his parents.

"She's been a big influence on that; she's very, very good at designing," he says of Renée. "So, I'm obviously going to take advice from the person who's way better at houses than I am.

© Instagram Ant and Renee reportedly live together in California

"I am constantly being advised, because she's the greatest human I've ever met."

Ant’s children with his first wife, Louise Storey – Amelie, 21, and Archie, 19 – joined their father and Renée in London earlier this year for the premiere of her film Mad About the Boy. The 56-year-old actress also enjoys spending time with Ant’s son Hudson, six, whose mother is Ant’s second wife, the American TV personality Christina Haack.

"Like any parent, I'm incredibly proud of all three of my kids, and I get to do it all again with Hudsy," he says. "I can remember when Amelie was five and it's hard to believe. Fast-forward 17 years and she's now almost 22, a professional rugby player, living on her own, with a degree."

© Getty Images Christina Haack with ex Ant Anstead

Ant’s children and other family members, including his parents, Nigel and Sue, feature more prominently in the second series of Born Mechanic, and he says they are getting used to being in the limelight. "I think it's a much better show. It's way more charming. We've done some really cool, eclectic cars, and my folks and family are in it more, and they're really good on TV," he says.