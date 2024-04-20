Jodie Foster brings famous wife to tears with rare comment about their 10-year marriage

Jodie Foster had a very special guest at her hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Friday – her wife, Alexandra Hedison.

The 61-year-old actress has been married to the photographer and director since 2014, and her presence at the coveted event meant even more to Jodie as it fell on their tenth wedding anniversary.

During her speech, the True Detective: Night Country star brought her wife to tears as she made a rare comment about their private life together.

"The person that I have to thank the most, really, is my wife Alex, who I cannot believe was so generous to give up our 10-year anniversary day to come and do this with me," she said.

© Getty Images Jodie and Alexandra's 10th wedding anniversary was the same day as the ceremony

"Like what are you thinking? How come we didn't say no?" Jodie jokingly added.

In footage taken by NBC LA, Alexandra could be seen wiping tears away from her eyes as Jodie told her: "I love you so much and I'm so grateful for the life we have together."

After the event, Jodie admitted that Alexandra, 54, was more than happy to work their anniversary plans around her wife's latest honor.

"I asked her, and she was just like, 'Oh yeah, that's okay. We'll figure it out. That's okay. We'll go to dinner,'" she told People.

"We had a good day yesterday, so we kind of made it happen yesterday and then we got a whole weekend of fun things to do," she added.

© Getty Images Jodie brought her wife to tears

Alexandra and Jodie tied the knot in 2014 in a private ceremony after almost a year of dating. The couple have kept details about their nuptials under wraps, and prefer to keep their relationship private.

Explaining the reason for keeping her love life to herself, Jodie told The Guardian in January 2024 that she likes to create "compartments" to separate each section of her life.

"But the compartments are problematic for my relationships," she said. "I don’t want people to know me in this context."

© Getty Images Jodie was honored with a hand and footprint ceremony in LA

She even suggested that both she and Alexandra like to keep their work lives separate from one another. Pointing out their strengths, Jodie said: "We like doing our work independently, although there are things that I do better, she recognizes."

She added: "I'm a really good letter writer. And she's extraordinarily visual. Great photographer."

Alexandra is a fine art photographer whose work has been displayed in public and private collections worldwide.

© Getty Images Jodie and Alexandra married in 2014

She is the daughter of late actor David Hedison, who was best known for playing CIA agent Felix Leiter in two James Bond films: Live and Let Die (1973) and Licence to Kill (1989).

Like her wife, Alexandra is no stranger to the small screen, having had various acting roles in the 1990s before quitting the business.

© Getty Alexandra is a fine art photographer

"I was supporting myself, but I was miserable,'' she told The New York Times in 2004. ''Actors need to be front and center all the time. That's not me.''

Jodie was previously in a relationship with film producer Cydney Bernard, with whom she shares sons Kit and Charles. They split in 2008 but continued to co-parent their kids, while Alexandra was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres from 2000 to 2004.

