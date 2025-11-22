Kate Hudson talks the 'impossible' amid mom Goldie Hawn's major milestone

Goldie Hawn ushered in her 80th birthday on November 21, and the milestone naturally inspired heartfelt tributes from her nearest and dearest. Kate Hudson took to her Instagram to share a sweet post for her mom's big day.

Alongside a carousel of photos spanning the years, the actress shared an emotional message wishing her mom a happy birthday. "Birthday Love," Kate began. "To distill half of her life that I’ve known into a single caption feels impossible. I have been the lucky recipient of novels of love and wisdom from her. She is truly extraordinary and as I celebrate her everyday, today we all get to share in it! Please join me in wishing a huge Happy Birthday to this 80 year old queen goddess! We love you Mama."

Last month, Kate credited her parents for her achievements while she received the Pioneer of the Year award at the Will Rogers Pioneer Dinner in Beverly Hills. "Because of them, I was so lucky to grow up just surrounded by artists, great artists," she shared. "And to me, artists, they're the rebels and the romantics, the tap dancers – it's the most beautiful world to be immersed in and to grow up in, and I'm just endlessly grateful that I still get to explore that every day."

Goldie’s age-defying appearance is on full display in the photos Kate shared, courtesy to the beauty secrets and wellness habits she’s passed on to her daughter. In a clip filmed for Vogue, Kate explained how her mother's habits are to credit for her glow today. "People always ask me like, 'What advice does your mom give you?' especially with skincare and beauty and stuff," she said, revealing that: "So we actually give each other advice."

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn with Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson on the red carpet

"She was into stuff way before anyone was into it. My mom was like, drinking mushroom juice," she recalled. "She had a Chinese medicine doctor that would bring these tinctures to the house and these big things that looked like animals floating inside of them but they really were just roots." Kate continued: "As I got older, I was like, 'Mom is really onto something."

Kate Hudson's birthday post for mom Goldie Hawn:

© Getty Images Teenage throwback Kate looked so young as she embraced her mom in a throwback photo from her teenage years.



© Instagram Young model Goldie struck a fierce post on the beach during her youth as she donned a mini white best and a chic blond bob cut.



© Instagram Grandmother duties Goldie is the ultimate grandmother and supported her granddaughter, Rani, as her ballet recital with a large bouquet of flowers.



© Instagram Snow fun The mother-and-daughter duo twinned in fur hats as they posed together during their snow-filled vacation in the winter.

