Hugh Jackman makes rare comment about kids he shares with ex Deborra as he confirms relationship with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman made his red carpet debut with his Brodway Baby, Sutton Foster, on Sunday night when they stepped out at the premiere of the Greatest Showman actor's new film, Song Sung Blue, which he stars in alongside Kate Husdon. During their appearance, Hugh made an incredibly rare comment about his children Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20, who he shares with his ex-wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness. Asked by E! whether his children would follow in his footsteps in the world of acting, Hugh said: "They'd both be very good, but I don't know," adding: "I just want them to do what they love."

While Hugh may be all for his children entering the world of showbiz, the Les Mis star, 57, has noted in the past that they have been brought up with "many advantages." He told People in 2018. "My kids have so many advantages and I want them to know that they have a responsibility to use those advantages to help others." Hugh added, "My kids are constantly reminded about how lucky we are in our family. We're ridiculously blessed. We live in a beautiful home in places that other people dream of."

© Getty Images Hugh and Sutton made their red carpet debute on Sunday

Family changes

Hugh and Sutton confirmed their relationship back in January 2025, four years after they met while starring in the broadway production of The Music Man. They publicly confirmed romance rumours when they went out for dinner and then enjoyed a hand-in-hand stroll in Los Angeles. A week later they were seen kissing as they patiently waited for their In-N-Out order.

© Gregg DeGuire Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness were married foor 27 years

Hugh said at the time: "There are hundreds who've made this moment happen. But there's one in particular I pay tribute to - Sutton, this show is nothing without you. You're an exceptional talent and friend. Your joy brings the entire company of The Music Man to life. I can't wait for the world to see you as Marian. They are in for an explosion of awesome." When Hugh and Deborra announced their split in 2023, they stressed that their family was their "highest priority" in their joint statement.

The statement read: "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority," it continued. "We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."