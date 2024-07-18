Antonio Banderas' sentimental Spanish home demolished in shock move

In a shocking home update, it has been revealed that Antonio Banderas' much-loved Marbella home has been completely demolished.

The Paddington in Peru actor, 63, owned a pad which was dubbed Las Gaviotas in the Los Monteros area.

© Getty Antonio Banderas and his now ex-wife Melanie Griffith lived in Marbella

Antonio purchased the home in 1995 from radio presenter Encarna Sánchez but it has been levelled to the ground after it came to light that it was built under an illegal licence granted by Jesús Gil's municipal government to the property's previous owners.

© Instagram Melanie Griffiths and Antonio Banderas' daughter Stella was born at the home

SUR in English reported that "the compensation system included in the new general urban development plan of 2010 established the transfer of 1,243 square metres of land as a condition in the official formalising of the home located on Los Monteros beach."

However, the 2010 revision of the general urban development plan of Marbella was declared to be in conflict with the legal system and thus null and void by Spain's Supreme Court.

According to EuroWeekly, the bolthole "had been granted on land designated for 'drains'. Not only that, but the site of the abode was too close to the beach and thus violated laws on public access to the beach."

© Getty The former couple's home has been demolished

In Spain, all beaches are public property so building permanent structures beside a beach without a road or walkway between the two is illegal.

This ruling has forced the Shrek voice actor to demolish the property. Not only is Malaga where the star was born, but the home is the cherished location of his daughter Stella del Carmen's birth and was where he lived for much of his married life with Melanie Griffith.

© Getty The demolished property was the Spanish childhood home of Antonio's daughter Stella

Antonio Banderas' home portfolio

The Marbella home isn't the only property in the Cult Killer star's back catalogue. In 2021, Antonio sold his English bolthole in leafy Surrey, listing it for £2.95 million.

The space was an innovative Huf Haus, a luxurious prefab home made by the company of the same name. Mansion Global reported that there are just 200 homes of this distinct kind in the UK.

© Alamy Antonio put his Cobham home on the market

In an interview with The Sunday Times, The Mask of Zorro star opened up about his 2015 move to Cobham. "I find Surrey completely magical," the actor revealed. "I am not a party person anymore, so I have the space and peace to write and really get inside my own head—I am working on several of my own scripts."

© Alamy "I find Surrey completely magical," Antonio said

He added: "I go cycling in the woods and everyone in Cobham, Weybridge and Esher is incredibly friendly. Above all, I am surrounded by nature. I love watching the deer and foxes that come to my garden."