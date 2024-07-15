Exclusive: Roman Kemp opens up about his school experience and heartfelt new project with Disney Cruise Line

As a TV and radio host we’re used to seeing Roman Kemp shine in a variety of roles, whether on The One Show, hosting The Brit Awards or helming his new podcast with dad Martin.
And since fronting the BBC documentaries Our Silent Emergency and The Fight for Young Lives Roman, 31, has also become an advocate for children’s education, mental health, and well-being.
His latest role is as an ambassador for Disney Cruise Line, where he's taken up the position as honorary supply teacher. Roman launched an exclusive competition which sees a UK primary school teacher and their class awarded The Ultimate School Trip aboard the Disney Dream.
We caught up with the presenter to find out more...
Roman on teaming up with Disney Cruise Line
Having recently announced the worthy Year 5 teacher Miss Emma Chapman and her class at Goat Lees Primary School in Kent as winners of the Disney Cruise Line competition, Roman shared: “It was so nice, surprising the winning children. You had some singing 'Championi' like in football, and some crying tears of happiness! The winning pupils are nine and ten years old and that age is so lovely; they’re so carefree, it’s pure fun and enjoyment. They’re going on the cruise in August and I’ll be there to wave them off!”
The pupils will have the opportunity to experience the enchantment and wonder of the Disney Cruise Line and the chance to learn from Disney professionals in specially curated lessons. Each pupil will be able to bring three family or friends to create memories that will last a lifetime.
The whole class will set sail for four nights in August from Southampton to La Rochelle in France, enjoying unique Disney-inspired lessons on board, from drama with the cast of the Beauty & The Beast theatre show, to science with Stitch, and a PE class on Goofy’s Sports Deck.
Roman tells HELLO!: “My favourite part of the Disney Dream is the Animator's Palate restaurant where you can have dinner with Crush from Finding Nemo. He's behind you on the screen and he talks to you, it’s like having a full-on conversation! He can see you, he knows your name and he knows what you’re doing. It’s wild, an amazing bit of magic.
“Some of the pupils told me their favourite film is Beauty and the Beast, and they’ll get to see a live musical performance of it onboard. Any performance I saw as a kid does not match up to that – it’s unbelievable. The children are really excited about doing science with Stitch from Lilo and Stitch. It’s really funny, so much slime! Others are looking forward to the food, the AquaDuck water coaster, and the sports."
“It was my first time on a cruise ship and it’s breathtaking. There’s so much for adults too. It’s a magical escape and the chance to see the world at the same time. It’s not just about what’s on board the ship but the places you’ll be going."
“Sometimes time at school can get lost in the pressurised world of exams, when it should also be about enjoyment and memories. This competition gives not just the pupils but also those teachers and parents who work so hard the opportunity to escape that for a bit.
“Teachers have an academic responsibility towards children but at the same time they’re there to influence their happiness and create memories which is so important. Teachers are massively under appreciated and consistently go above and beyond, so they deserve a little something extra, and this prize gives exactly that.”
Roman reminisces on his own school days
“In many ways my school life was very traditional – it was an all-boys school and everyone wore these bright purple blazers. We had a headmaster who was a bit of an army sergeant! But it really shaped me, specifically the second school that I went to – Berkhamsted.
"The school system wasn’t necessarily for me because I struggle with exams and pressurised situations. So it was really important that I had teachers who knew how I wanted to learn and realised I was better at subjects like Drama, English or even RE as there was a discussion involved.
“I could never sit still – all of my report cards said “Roman’s a good learner but he keeps talking” so I always thought I’d be drawn to a more creative career, whether it was music, film or TV. That’s what something like ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder) does to you – your distractions are always there, and you’re constantly talking. My teachers probably had an inkling I’d go into something where I’d have to use my voice – perfect for TV and radio!”
Why you should sail aboard a Disney Cruise
If you're feeling inspired by Roman's collaboration and want to try sailing aboard a Disney Cruise, the Disney Fantasy will spend its first summer season in Europe in summer 2025, visiting destinations from Northern Europe to the Mediterranean between May and late July.
From late July to September, the Disney Fantasy will sail from Southampton in the UK offering three, four and five-night sailings to numerous destinations including Spain, Norway and the British Isles. And there's an activity aboard to delight every family member.
Sailings on the Disney Fantasy for 2025 start at £248 per person per night based on two adults and two children sharing a Standard Inside Stateroom (category 11B) on a five night return sailing from Southampton to Vigo and La Coruña on 5 August 2025. For more information, visit disneycruise.com.