Blue Bloods star, 62, makes first public appearance since terrifying car crash 3 months ago

Blue Bloods actor Dylan Walsh stepped out in public for the first time since his involvement in a serious car crash in New Jersey three months ago, following a day out at the beach with his family.

The 62-year-old looked dapper at the Toronto premiere of his upcoming TV series, Heated Rivalry, donning a white button-up shirt, blue blazer and black coat for the event.

© Getty Images Dylan made his first public appearance on Monday since his car accident

The actor took a moment to smile and snap a photo with his co-stars, including Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, who portray ice hockey players in the show.

The synopsis reads: "Two rival hockey stars at the top of their game face an unexpected challenge when they develop feelings for each other, complicating their careers and the sport's expectations."

In the series, which has been adapted from Rachel Reid's novel of the same name, Dylan plays the father of the main character, Shane Hollander.

Just three months prior, the Nip/Tuck actor was in the driver's seat when his SUV crashed into utility poles in Rumson, NJ, on August 17, after a day out at the beach with his family.

© Getty Images The actor posed with his Heated Rivalry co-stars at the event

In the car was his wife, Leslie Bourque, and their children Hudson, 12, and Amelie, 13, as well as another unnamed adult. They were taken to the local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Dylan's representative shared further information in a statement to the media following the incident. "Over the weekend, Dylan Walsh and his family were involved in a car accident in Rumson. Thankfully, everyone is safe and has since returned home," they shared.

© Getty Images Dylan's wife and younger kids were in the car at the time

"The family is deeply grateful for the swift response of the Rumson Police, Fire Department, and EMS, as well as the staff at Riverview Medical Center for their care. They would also like to extend a special thank you to the management and staff of The River Point Inn for their support in the immediate aftermath."

Dylan, who portrayed Mayor Peter Chase in Blue Bloods for four seasons, also shared an emotional statement with the New York Post following the death of his Nip/Tuck co-star, Julian McMahon, in July.

© WireImage Dylan paid tribute to his late co-star Julian McMahon

"Dear Jules, I know you like to flout the boundaries, but this time you've gone too far," he said in his tribute.

"We'll laugh hard, the valet will bring up your Hummer, and right behind my hatchback with car seats and bird [expletive] on the window. We've laughed at this too many times. Now it's just us. You'll kiss me on the cheek and say, 'Bye Dyl.' Goodbye, Jules."