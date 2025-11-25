Jennifer Aniston's new partner Jim Curtis makes a surprise appearance in new video

It's so serious between Jennifer Aniston and her partner Jim Curtis, that the Friends actress has him doing promotion for her haircare brand Lolavie! The actress took to social media on November 25 to post a new reel for Lolavie, teasing that to "get rid of frizz but keep your waves" it's best to use "a little bit of the hair paste" and "a little drop of the hair oil".

But as she then was seen on camera mixing them together in her hands, the camera panned to her model, 50-year-old Jim, who sat in the chair as she ran her hands through his hair. Watch the video above.

© Instagram Jennifer and Jim embrace in a snap taken at the latter's 50th birthday party

Lolavie is Jennifer's clean beauty hair care line, which she launched in 2021. At the time, the public trademark for LolaVie hinted that the brand would cover a wide range of beauty items including body lotions, skin and haircare, soaps, nail care, and candles.

The paste retains for $29 and the hair oil is $33.

© Ulta Lolavie launched in 2021

LolaVie was also the name of the perfume Jen released in 2010, but she never revealed the meaning behind the name, telling the LA Times that year that it was "a long story and honestly it's too personal to tell" but that it "has special significance".

Jim is a popular celebrity hypnotherapist and wellness coach, whom Jennifer has known for some time. He has worked with the likes Julianne Hough, Nina Agdal, Miranda Kerr, Lewis Howes and Jennifer's best friend Courteney Cox.

© Getty Images Jim Curtis attends The Morning Show premiere

"My mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM," reads his Instagram bio while on his website he reveals that he was a former entrepreneur turned author, speaker, Hypno-coach and educator. "I not only transformed my health, anxiety and relationships, I've helped thousands of others break free from their past & patterns to create an entirely new reality full of connection, abundance and love," he says.

Friends star Jennifer and Jim sparked rumors of a brewing romance when they were seen vacationing together earlier in 2025. In June they stayed at the five-star eco-friendly resort Ventana Big Sur, and in pictures shared on DailyMail.com in July, were seen with Friends star Courteney, director and actress Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer and Jason Bateman on a yacht in Mallorca.

In honor of his 50th birthday in early November, Jennifer, 56, took to her Instagram page to hard launch the relationship with a candid snap of the pair taken together at his birthday party.

© Getty Images for ELLE Jim Curtis joined Jennifer inside ELLE's 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration

"Happy birthday my love. Cherished," she captioned the post which was a rare glimpse into Jennifer’s usually private love life.

"He's quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people," Jennifer told Elle magazine, dubbing him "very special, very normal, and very kind." As for his work, Jennifer added that he "wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity," calling it "a beautiful thing to commit your life to."