Jennifer Aniston reveals details of new beauty brand launch OH. MY. GOD.

Jennifer Aniston has teased a new project - and could we be anymore excited?

"Something’s coming," she captioned a new post which saw her walking on to the set of a photoshoot in a sleek black suit, while a second snap was taken from behind and saw her clasping her toned and bronzed arms behind her head of gorgeous beach-blonde waves.

She tagged an Instagram account which was called LolaVie, and the public trademark for LolaVie hints that the Friends star is about to launch a new line of beauty products.

The filing reveals that LolaVie will cover a wide range of beauty items including body lotions, skin and haircare, soaps, nail care, and candles.

LolaVie was also the name of the perfume Jen released in 2010, but she never revealed the meaning behind the name, telling the LA Times that year that it was "a long story and honestly it's too personal to tell" but that it "has special significance".

The Instagram account for LolaVie has three posts; one of Jennifer's hands behind her hair, a stack of books with a plant perched on top, and what appears to be a bottle with water dripping down it.

Jen shared this snap to tease the launch

The posts all have the date 8 September 2021, suggesting that is the date they will launch.

It's no surprise the actress would launch her own range of beauty products, as she has long been considered an inspiration for many women thanks to her glowing, youthful skin.

In fact, the 52-year-old's entire morning routine is enough to make anyone motivated. According to Well & Good magazine, the star is no stranger to a 4:30AM wakeup call, followed by a cup of warm water with lemon.

The brand account teased a September launch

She then meditates until it's time to break her fast with a healthy smoothie.

Her secret ingredient? Collagen, a skin-firming protein that strengthens skin and also promotes elasticity and hydration,and a go-to supplement to take if you want to boost your complexion.

