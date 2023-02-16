Joely Richardson supports mother Vanessa Redgrave in rare appearance at Dame Vivienne Westwood's memorial The Call the Midwife narrator was pictured alongside her daughter

The life of Dame Vivienne Westwood was celebrated in style on Thursday, as friends, family and fashion greats gathered at a memorial service after the iconic British designer passed away on 29 December 2022.

As well as fashion legends like Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss, Call the Midwife narrator Dame Vanessa Redgrave, 86, and her daughter Joely Richardson, 58, were there to pay their respects.

The mother-daughter duo were pictured hand-in-hand at Southwark Cathedral, both sporting camel-coloured outfits for the occasion.

Vanessa wrapped up against the winter chill in a belted beige coatigan, scarf and hat and her daughter wore a striking black and beige suit, layered with a lime green polo neck underneath.

Vanessa and Vivienne had a close bond and they even protested together in 2016, putting on a united front for junior doctors as they campaigned for better pay and working conditions.

This heartbreaking occasion will no doubt bring up memories of their own family loss, when Vanessa's other daughter Natasha Richardson died in 2009, after a tragic skiing accident.

Speaking to People Magazine about the grief and how the loss impacted her, Joely said:

"You are different. You aren’t stronger or weaker. Just different - changed. What we have done well as a family is that in honoring and supporting one another, we reformed to become a strong, loving unit."

The A-list were huge fans of Vivienne's eccentric designs, and she us unofficially known as the founder of the punk fashion movement.

Vivienne Westwood passed away at the end of last year

Her designs were even loved by royalty! Princess Eugenie wore one of her outfits to the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Remember when Vivienne designed Virgin Atlantic's uniforms? Yes, really...

A statement posted on Instagram at the time revealed Vivienne's death: "Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London."

Many celebrities have paid tribute online to the fashion designer icon.

