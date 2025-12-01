Lydia Millen launches HELLO!'s festive countdown - 'I can't wait to celebrate with you'

The super-influencer Lydia Millen is revered by her millions of online followers for her exquisite taste, so who better to usher in the 12 Days of Christmas with HELLO!?

"It's the most wonderful time of the year – and I can't wait to celebrate with you," says Lydia, 37, as she joins our team for an exclusive photoshoot and interview at Brown's Hotel in Mayfair.

Launching on our YouTube channel this week, 12 Days of Christmas with HELLO! anticipates this year's celebrations, as she counts down through a dozen days of festive inspiration.

Expect elevated entertaining, ideas for a cosy night in and the most lust-worthy beauty gifts of the season.

It's everything you need for a truly magical Christmas.

Lydia spoke about her love of Christmas and how she makes it special every year

During the countdown, the influencer, who lives in Buckinghamshire with her husband, Ali, in a house that is partially off-grid, reveals her own approach to Christmas, which always starts early.

"I like to get my Christmas decorations up in the middle of November, as I like to embrace the festivities for as long as possible," she says.

"I go all-out with Christmas playlists, a carefully selected Christmas fragrance, trees bursting with tartan ribbons and as many traditional wooden tree ornaments as possible."

The HELLO! team will provide all the festive inspiration you need

When it comes to parties, "a touch of shimmer makes everything feel a little more magical", she says. "They don't call it sparkle season for nothing, so I like to go all-out when it comes to jewellery."

The same can be said for her approach to sequins, and Lydia likes to call on her own collection for the occasion. "I love sequins at this time of year," she tells us. "The pieces I've bought come back year after year: they're completely timeless, which means I'm always excited to wear them for the festive period."

And despite all the fun, an early night amid the parties is paramount. "Nothing makes my skin glow and eyes sparkle like a good eight hours," she says.

This December, Lydia and Ali celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary. After 14 years together, the couple are obviously close – and they like to celebrate Christmas in their own way.

"My husband has a longstanding tradition where he gets a Terry's Chocolate Orange in his stocking," she smiles. "It's something I’ve kept going for all our years together."

And they still cherish a beautifully engraved wooden pen that was a past gift from Lydia to Ali. "It still sits proudly on his desk in his office, and I take as much joy from it still being used and loved as I think he does from using it."

It's the season to treat yourself and your loved ones, and Lydia – and HELLO! – are here to help provide all the festive inspiration you need.